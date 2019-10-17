How to put a song on repeat on your iPhone in Apple Music or Spotify

caption It’s easy to put a song on repeat on your iPhone for continuous listening. source PH888/Shutterstock

You can put a song on repeat on your iPhone in just a few steps with Apple Music or Spotify.

In either app, tap the song that’s currently playing and tap the Repeat button until it shows a small “1” above it.

To stop playing a song on repeat, tap the repeat button again, or tap the Next Track button to skip to another song.

Even though playing music on your iPhone is such a common activity, it can be difficult to find the control to repeat a song – both in Apple Music and Spotify.

For both apps, you’ll have to enable the repeat button in single song mode (the repeat button has two modes). Ordinarily, it will repeat the entire queue, but when it displays a “1,” it will only repeat the selected song.

Here’s how to put a single song on repeat in both apps.

How to put a song on repeat on your iPhone in Apple Music

1. Start the Music app and select a song to play.

caption Start playing the song you want to repeat. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Tap the song bar at the bottom of the screen. It should open the Now Playing screen, showing the current song and the next tracks in the queue.

3. Tap the Repeat button until it lights up with a small “1” above it. The song will now repeat until you manually stop playing it.

caption Tap the Repeat button until you see the single-song repeat mode. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to put a song on repeat on your iPhone in Spotify

1. Start the Spotify app and select a song to play.

caption Use the Spotify app to start playing the song you want to repeat. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Tap the song bar at the bottom of the screen to see the song details.

3. Tap the Repeat button until it lights up with a small “1” above it. The song will now repeat until you manually stop playing it.

caption Tap the repeat button until you see the single-song mode light up. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to stop repeating a song on your iPhone

When you’re done playing the song on repeat, you can easily get out of repeat mode in two ways:

Tap the Repeat button to turn it off.

Use the Previous or Next track buttons to skip to another song.

