How to put a video as your wallpaper on an iPhone by converting it to a Live Photo

caption To put a video as your wallpaper on an iPhone, you’ll need to convert it to a Live Photo. source Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images

You can’t put a video as your wallpaper on an iPhone, but you can use an animated Live Photo.

Live Photos are photos that also capture footage for a few seconds after you take the picture.

With the third-party app intoLive, you can easily convert video clips into Live Photos, allowing you to then use these moving images as your iPhone wallpaper.

Our phone’s wallpapers, the images displayed on our lock screen and our homescreen, say a lot about us. These are, after all, the images we see more than any other, every time we look at our phones.

But if a picture says a thousand words, a video can say thousands more, so using a video clip as your iPhone wallpaper is a great way to personalize your phone.

And while you can’t use an actual video as wallpaper on your iPhone, you can use an animated Live Photo, a file that’s easy to create with the intoLive app.

Note, however, that not all iPhones support setting Live Photos as moving wallpapers. If you have an iPhone SE or iPhone XR, you can set a Live Photo as your wallpaper, but it won’t move.

Read more: How to use the Live Photo feature on your iPhone to take motion-enhanced photos

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to put a Live Photo as your iPhone wallpaper

1. Launch the Settings app and scroll down to and tap “Wallpaper.”

caption Open the Wallpaper menu in your Settings app. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Tap “Choose a New Wallpaper.”

3. Tap “Live Photos” and select the file you just created. Make sure the “Live Photo” option is highlighted.

caption Make sure to select the “Live” option before you pick your photo. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “Set” then select “Set Lock Screen,” “Set Home Screen,” or “Set Both.”

To enjoy the new live wallpaper, simply touch and hold a finger on your screen for about a second and it will suddenly animate, much to the thrill of those who see it.

How to create a Live Photo from a video with intoLive

1. Download the intoLive app from the app store – the basic version is free.

2. Launch the app, allow it access to your photo library, and then go to the “VIDEO” tab and select the file you want to use.

3. On the next screen, you can add a filter, slow down or speed up the video, and adjust the sliders on either side of the clip to edit its length. Your Live Photo version can be up to five seconds long.

caption You can edit the Live Photo version of your video in multiple ways, including changing the length. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “Make” at the top right corner of the screen, then wait as the Live Photo is created. Note that you’ll have to close some ads on the free version.

