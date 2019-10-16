How to enable LED flash notifications on your iPhone, for visual notifications using Accessibility features

You can turn on flash notifications on your iPhone through the Settings app.

Many people prefer to set their phone notifications to vibrate or to make a sound. This can be especially helpful if you don’t always have your phone on you or near you.

But what about those who want to see when they get a notification – and not just when they’re looking at their screen? The good news is that there actually is a setting on the iPhone that does just that.

With this setting enabled, when you get a notification, along with the vibration or sound that you choose, your phone’s LED light will also flash. This can be helpful for people who might be deaf, hard of hearing, or simply prefer a visual notification.

Here’s how to enable LED flash notifications on your iPhone

1. Tap the “Settings” app. The app is gray with a gear on it.

2. If your iPhone is running iOS 13, tap “Accessibility,” a blue and white icon with a circle and person standing in the middle of it.

  • If your iPhone is running iOS 12 or earlier, scroll down to the third list of tabs and tap “General” at the top of the list, then tap “Accessibility” on the next page.

3. Scroll down to the list of tabs labeled “Hearing.” Tap “Audio/Visual.” It should be the third item on the list and have a blue and white icon with an eye and speaker on it.

  • On iOS 12 or earlier, this tab will appear as “LED Flash for Alerts.”

4. Toggle the “LED Flash For Alerts'” switch to the right by tapping it. It should turn green once LED alerts are on.

5. As an option for iPhones running iOS 13, you can also toggle the switch for “Flash on Silent” to on or off, depending on whether you still want your LED light to flash when you have your phone on silent. When you turn on “LED Flash for Alerts,” this setting is automatically enabled.

You can also select if you want your iPhone to flash on silent.

