How to put music on your Instagram Story and customize it

caption You can put music on your Instagram Story alongside photos or videos. source Shutterstock

You can put music on your Instagram Story in a few simple steps.

Instagram offers a wide range of music to choose from, and you can add up to 15 seconds of a selected track in a customizable form, alongside the photo or video of your Story.

If you have a smartphone, chances are you’re on Instagram.

Whether you love posting selfies or vacation snaps, or you’re just there for the cute dog pics or the yummy recipes, the popular social media app likely has some form of entertainment for you to consume.

Most Instagram users also take advantage of the Instagram Stories feature, which allows you to post 15-second snippets of video or photos and add in fun things like gifs, emojis, and even music.

But how do you add music to your Instagram Stories?

It’s a quick and easy process that you’ll pick up in no time. Here’s how to do it on your iPhone or Android.

How to put music on your Instagram Story

1. On your iPhone or Android’s home screen, locate the Instagram icon and tap to open the app.

2. Swipe left from your feed’s home screen to open the Stories feature.

3. Either take or select the photo or video you want to post to your Instagram Story.

4. In the menu bar along the top of your screen, tap the small square smiley icon, which looks like a Post-It being peeled away.

caption Tap the square smiley icon. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Tap the Music option. Then, in the search box which appears, type in the song you want to include on your Instagram Story.

caption Select the Music option. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

6. Tap on the selected song when it appears on the list and drag the small bar at the bottom of the screen to the segment of the song you want on your Story.

Note that you can also select how you want the music to visually appear on your Story, whether as lyrics, the cover art of the album the song comes from, or a small text box announcing the name of the song.

You can also adjust the length of the music segment from five to 15 seconds by tapping the circle on the left side of the music clip that reads “15” by default.

caption Set up to 15 seconds of your song and choose from the text caption or album art options. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

7. Hit Done when finished, then post your Story as normal.

