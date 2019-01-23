Putting your comforter into a duvet cover is simple with our foolproof method — here’s how to do it

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Brooklinen

Duvet covers are essentially sheets that encase and protect comforters, but they also add fun style and flair to your bedroom.

The first hurdle you’ll run into with your stylish new duvet cover is how to actually get it onto your comforter.

With our foolproof burrito method, you’ll have no trouble getting the job done.

If you don’t have a duvet cover or comforter yet, we recommend Brooklinen’s cover and comforter because they feature an easy-to-use tie system that ensures everything stays in place.

Traditionally, duvets and their covers were more commonly found in Europe, but now, they’re coming to American homes as well – and we couldn’t be happier about it.

The advantages of duvet covers are twofold: You can wash them more easily and frequently than bulky comforters and you can swap them out regularly to give your bedding a refreshed look with new colors and patterns. The more duvet covers you own, the more variety of styles you can have – just like with sheets.

We’ve personally tested a number of duvet covers and comforters on the Insider Picks team, and the first problem we all encounter is how on Earth do you get a duvet cover on your comforter? We did a lot of research and tried several different methods to find the easiest way.

We’ve also found that some companies make it easier for you to get duvet covers on your comforters with internal ties, buttons, zips, and other features. We recommend a few of our favorite duvet covers and comforters at the end of this post.

The struggle is real: How to put on a duvet cover

The frustration over putting a duvet inside its cover is enough to drive many people back to comforters. But don’t give up. Here’s how to do it without breaking a sweat or pulling out your hair.

Start by turning your duvet cover inside out, and then spreading it across your mattress with its opening at the foot of the bed. Lay your duvet on top of its cover. If your duvet and duvet cover have inner ties, fasten them now. If not, you can use safety pins to fasten the corners of the cover to the duvet, or simply do without. Roll the duvet and its cover together like a burrito, starting from the head of your bed. It’s easiest if you have a partner, but if not, switch from side to side as you work. When your “burrito” is rolled, fold the duvet cover opening back around the bedding bundle. Close your duvet cover with its zipper, buttons, or ties. Unroll your “burrito” towards the top of the bed. Fluff as necessary, and voila! Your duvet is back in its cover.

The best duvet covers you can buy

caption The Crane & Canopy Nova duvet cover is pictured above. source Crane & Canopy

If you haven’t taken the plunge to buy a duvet cover yet, don’t worry. We’ve done the research and testing to find the best ones you can buy for any budget in a variety of fabrics, patterns, sizes, and styles.

Although duvet covers can be expensive – just like high-end sheets – they don’t have to be. One of the best things about duvet covers is you can change things up every time you wash your sheets and get a new pattern or color on your bed without having to own more than one comforter.

However, keep in mind that the duvet cover you choose can be compatible with the comforter that goes inside. For example, Brooklinen’s duvet cover has ties that you can attach to the company’s comforter to make it easier to get your cover on and ensure it stays in place. Crane & Canopy’s comforter and duvet cover also use this system.

The best comforters you can buy

caption The Brooklinen comforter is pictured above. source Brooklinen

You may already have a comforter that you can stuff inside a duvet cover, but if not, we’ve pooled together some of our favorites.

Again, if you buy a duvet cover from Brooklinen, Crane & Canopy, or any other company that uses ties, buttons, or another system to make putting on a duvet cover easier, you may want to buy a compatible comforter from the company, too.

If you do, you won’t regret it, as Brooklinen and Crane & Canopy have excellent comforters made from real goose down or high-end down alternatives for those with allergies.