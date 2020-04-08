Wash your hands, and make sure it covers your nose and your mouth: A doctor who specializes in fighting infectious diseases shares the right way to wear a face mask.

caption A shopper arrives at a mall while wearing a mask. source REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

There is increasing evidence that a large number of people with the coronavirus won’t have symptoms of the disease.

That means they can transmit the coronavirus to others without knowing it.

In light of this, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings, especially in areas hit hard by the coronavirus

Here’s a step by step guide on how to properly put on, wear, and take off a cloth face mask, according to an infectious disease specialist, the World Health Organization, and the CDC.

The biggest point to remember? Wash your hands!

If you’re living in an area that’s been struck hard by the coronavirus, chances are you’ve seen people walking around with face masks that range from handmade to surgical to N95.

The face coverings are intended to prevent people from passing the disease on to others, but they don’t protect the wearer from getting sick, as Business Insider’s Hilary Brueck has reported.

Surgical or N95 masks, on the other hand, are “critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders,” according to the guidance.

There are plenty of resources to make your own cloth masks online. Like this one featuring US Surgeon General Jerome Adams making a cloth mask out of an old t-shirt, or this one by Dr. Ryan Southworth that uses a HEPA filter to potentially make homemade masks a little more effective. You can also insert coffee filters into bandanas, as seen in these step-by-step instructions released by the CDC.

The most important thing that individuals can do during this time is to abide by shelter in place orders, according to Dr. Dean Winslow, an infectious diseases specialist at Stanford Health Care. If you have to go outside, Winslow told Business Insider, try to keep safe distances between yourself and others whether or not you have a mask on.

So here are the ways to safely put on, wear, and take off a face mask as recommended by our interviewee Dr. Winslow, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Step 1: Wash your hands before touching your mask

If you are going to use a mask in public, be sure to wash your hands before you put the mask on and after you take it off. This is by far one of the most important things to keep in mind, according to Winslow.

Step 2: When you put on the mask, make sure it covers your nose and mouth and fits comfortably around your face

“The reason why a non-medical person would wear one in public would be to mainly prevent spreading large droplets to other people,” Winslow said. This is one of the reasons why wearers should try to maintain appropriate distances between themselves and others when in public spaces if possible.

WHO guidelines say the mask should cover both the nose and mouth and the wearer should make sure there are “no gaps between your face and the mask.”

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should do the following things when put on correctly:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

Step 3: While you have the mask on in public places, avoid touching it and replace it if it feels damp

Don’t defeat the whole purpose of wearing a mask by constantly touching it. If there are virus particles trapped on the outside of the mask, they’ll get on your hands when you touch it.

If you do have to touch it to adjust it, “clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water,” says the WHO. If your mask becomes damp (which it likely will), replace it if possible.

Step 4: When you’re done with the mask, or replacing it with a new one, carefully take it off from behind or by the straps

It might sound obvious, but it’s easy to forget.

“Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering,” the CDC tells us. The WHO seconds this point. “Remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask),” it says.

Step 5: Put reusable cloth masks directly into the laundry hamper

You don’t have to worry about having to wash your mask separately, according to Winslow. “When you remove your bandana or mask, just put it into the laundry to wash it with other clothes,” he told Business Insider.

The CDC backs him up: “A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.”

Step 6: Wash. Your. Hands.

Just do it.

Winslow told Business Insider that the steps he and other medical professionals have to adhere to when putting on and taking of personal protective equipment to interact with COVID-19 patients are strenuous and that washing hands are an integral part of the process. He washes his hands for 20 seconds once before he puts on all his PPE, again after he takes off his gown, and then once more after he takes off his goggles and N95 mask.

Non-medical professionals, once they arrive home, should at the very least wash their hands once after they take off their cloth masks and dispose of them in the laundry hamper.

