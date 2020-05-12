How to create a quote block on Reddit to make quotes stand out in a post

caption Quote blocks on Reddit are useful for making long quotes stand out. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can create a quote block on Reddit for your next post in five easy steps.

If you want to include a lengthy quote in a Reddit post, the quote block formatting tool will make your post more polished and easy to read.

Formatting hacks are a simple way to make your Reddit posts more effective.

One formatting trick that’s easy to master is creating a quote block, so that a section of text stands slightly apart from the rest.

And in Reddit’s crowded, opinion-packed forums, tweaks like the quote block are a great way to make your Reddit posts more polished, and readable, so you get more eyeballs and upvotes.

Although you can’t use the block quote format when you post via Reddit’s mobile app, you can easily throw a quote block into a post using Reddit’s “Fancy Pants Editor” on your desktop.

Here’s how to place a quote block in your next Reddit post in five simple steps.

How to create a quote block on Reddit

1. Open Reddit in your preferred browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already, and open the composition area within your chosen subreddit to create your Reddit post.

caption Open the subreddit. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. After you’ve written the post, highlight the part you’d like to make a quote block.

4. Click “Quote Block.” It will appear as a quote symbol toward the middle of the toolbar, above the posting composition area.

caption The formatting change will be previewed before you have to post the content. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Make any final edits, and click “post.”

caption Click “Post.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

