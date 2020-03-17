How to use the ‘raise hand’ feature in Zoom on a computer or mobile device

caption You can use the “Raise Hand” function in Zoom to let the host know that you have input for the meeting. source Shutterstock

You can easily use the “raise hand” feature in Zoom during a video conference call to let the meeting organizer and other participants know you have input you’d like acknowledged without interrupting the conversation.

You can raise and lower your hand in Zoom with a few clicks or taps on your computer or mobile device.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In today’s virtual meetings held via video and audio software, that same courtesy of raising your hand before you speak that you learned in youth still applies.

When you are using Zoom to participate in a remote meeting, using the “Raise Hand” function is the best way to ensure you have your say without having to interrupt the meeting mid-flow.

It simply puts a little hand icon beside your username and lets the meeting’s managers know you have a question, input, or otherwise need some attention when possible.

Here’s how to raise your hand in Zoom.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to raise your hand in Zoom

1. During a meeting, click on the icon labeled “Participants” at the bottom center of your PC or Mac screen.

2. At the bottom of the window on the right side of the screen, click the button labeled “Raise Hand.”

caption Click “Raise Hand” if you want to say something in the meeting. source Zoom

Your digital hand is now raised. Lower it by clicking the same button, now labeled “Lower Hand.”

The same method can be used to raise your hand in a Zoom meeting on a mobile device, simply tap “Raise Hand” at the bottom left corner of the screen. The hand icon will turn blue and the text below it will switch to say “Lower Hand” while your hand is raised.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: