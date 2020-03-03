How to read Kindle books on a PC in 2 different ways

caption There are two ways to read Kindle books on a PC. source 10’000 Hours / Getty Images

You can read Kindle books on a PC by downloading the Kindle for PC app or using the Kindle Cloud Reader.

Kindle books can only be read in the official Amazon Kindle app, on a Kindle device, or via the Kindle Cloud Reader.

While you might enjoy curling up on the couch with a great book on your Kindle, there may be times when you don’t have your device handy or you simply want to read while using your PC.

Thankfully, Amazon has offered two different but equally convenient options for reading your Kindle books from the comfort of your computer: the Kindle for PC app and the Kindle Cloud Reader.

The Kindle for PC app is free software that you download and install to your computer like any other program, allowing you to use your Amazon account to sync your Kindle books on any device with the Kindle app installed (or on an actual Kindle).

Meanwhile, the Kindle Cloud Reader allows you to access all of your Kindle books via your web browser without the need to download software.

Here’s how to read Kindle books on a PC.

How to read Kindle books on a PC using the Kindle PC app

1. Sign into your Amazon account and visit the Kindle app page.

2. Click on “Download for PC & Mac” and your download will automatically begin.

caption Click on “Download for PC & Mac.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Install the software as you would any program file, then open the Kindle for PC app when successfully installed.

4. Enter your Amazon account information and sign in.

caption Fill in your Amazon login information. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. Once signed in, your Kindle library will appear. Double click on any title to read the book on your PC.

How to read Kindle books on a PC using Kindle Cloud Reader

1. Visit the Kindle Cloud Reader homepage in a web browser and sign into your account if you haven’t already.

caption You can also use the Kindle Cloud Reader to read books on a PC. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

2. Once signed in, your Kindle library will appear. Double click on the book you want to read and it will open on your screen.

