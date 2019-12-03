- source
Windows 10 offers a slew of ways for users to operate their devices, from computers to tablets.
One of the most useful features Windows 10 offers, is the ability to record audio without the use of third-party applications or websites. Here’s how to record audio on Windows 10 using the Microsoft Voice Recorder app.
How to record audio on Windows 10 using Microsoft Voice Recorder
1. Boot up your Windows 10 PC.
2. Launch the “Microsoft Store” application.
3. On the Microsoft Store page, move your cursor to the search bar on the right-hand corner of the screen and type in “Microsoft Voice Recorder,” then click “Enter” on your keyboard.
4. Click “Get” and a download will begin for “Microsoft Voice Recorder” (don’t worry, it’s free to download) on your Windows 10 PC, then launch the application.
5. Once “Windows Voice Recorder” launches, click the “Record button” to begin recording audio.
6. When you are finished, click the “Stop” button and a new window will appear showing any audio recordings you have available.
7. To playback audio you recorded click on the audio file, then press “Play” on the right-hand side of the audio clip. You can also export, trim, or delete your audio file on this screen.
