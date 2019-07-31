How to record your screen on a Windows 10 computer using the built-in ‘Game Bar’ feature

caption You can record the screen on Windows 10 games and apps using your Game Bar. source Shutterstock

Windows 10 comes with a program called the Game Bar, which you can use to record your screen in most games and programs.

To record your screen on Windows 10 using your Game Bar, press the Windows key + G and then click the record button in the Game Bar.

You can also toggle the microphone on the Game Bar, to include voice narration or go on mute.

It’s easy to take a screenshot in Windows 10, but if you need to capture a video of a program or game, Windows is equipped with a tool for that as well.

Despite the name, the Windows Game Bar is a general-purpose program that can be used in most programs, even if they’re not games. And the Game Bar has a video recording feature you can use to record the screen, with or without voice narration.

Here’s how to do it.

How to record your screen on Windows 10 using the Game Bar

1. Open the program for which you want to record the screen, and make sure it has focus (click on the program window).

2. Press the Windows key + G.

3. If you see a dialog box asking if you want to open the Game Bar, click the checkbox for “Yes, this is a game.”

caption To use the Game Bar, confirm that the selected program is a game (even if it isn’t). source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. The Game Bar should appear. If you want to narrate while you record, click the small Microphone icon. When you’re ready to record, click the Record button, which is the large round, solid black button to the right of the camera icon (which can be used to take a screenshot).

caption To start recording video, click the solid black, round button to the right of the Camera (screenshot) button. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. After a moment, the Game Bar will become a small recording bar on the side of the screen, and you will be recording. You can turn the microphone on or mute it from here as well.

6. When you are done, click the blue Stop Recording button.

caption You can use the recording bar to toggle the microphone and stop recording. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. Look for the notification in the lower right corner of the screen to tell you where Windows has saved the video clip. You should be able to find your videos in the Videos/Captures folder.

The Game Bar has some limitations. You can only record video in games and most programs – you can’t record the Windows desktop.

If you need to record the desktop, look for a third-party video screen-recording app in the Microsoft Store (Ultra Screen Recorder is one such free app).

