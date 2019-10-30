How to record Xbox One gameplay in 2 different ways, for short clips or longer game footage

caption It’s easy to record Xbox One gameplay if you need to capture a memorable moment. source Shutterstock

You can record your Xbox One gameplay in two different ways.

It’s possible to retrieve a clip of the last 30 seconds of your Xbox One gameplay, if you want to retroactively record short footage of something that just happened.

You can also record Xbox One gameplay ahead of time for longer footage, which allows you to record the next 10 minutes of gameplay, or as much as an hour with an external hard drive.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We’ve all had that moment while playing a video game – before our very eyes, something incredible happens, and you want everyone to know about it.

Whether it’s a high score, a hilarious glitch, or just the satisfaction of beating the final boss for the first time, achievements are part of what makes video games so much fun.

It’s only natural that we’d want to share those moments with others. The Xbox One makes that sense of satisfaction possible by letting you record clips of games as you play.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to record Xbox One gameplay for short clips

If you’re playing normally and want to record something short that just happened, your Xbox One can retrieve a clip of the last 30 seconds of your gameplay.

1. Play your game until something happens that you want to record. (Note that some games may not allow you to record at certain times, such as during transition scenes.)

2. After the moment you want to record, press the Xbox button on the controller.

3. After the menu opens, press the X button. This will save the last 30 seconds of gameplay so that you can view and share it.

caption You are able to take screenshots in the same way as video captures by pressing the Y button instead of X. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

How to record Xbox One gameplay ahead of time for longer footage

If you want to record longer game sessions as you’re playing rather than just save a few quick highlights here and there, your Xbox One has that capacity as well. The process is similar in both cases:

1. Start playing the game that you want to record, then press the Xbox button on the controller to open the menu.

2. Press the View button. This small button is located just left of center on the controller, and can be identified by a design resembling two small overlapping squares.

caption Be careful not to confuse the View button with the Menu button. source Shutterstock

3. On the next menu, select “Record from now” and press the A button. Your game clip will begin recording once you resume playing the game.

caption You can also adjust the amount of time for shorter captures from this screen by selecting “Capture what happened” and pressing the A button. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. If you want to stop recording, press the Xbox button on the controller, and then press the X button.

Typically, you can record up to 10 minutes of gameplay on your Xbox One’s internal storage. However, if you have an external hard drive to allow for greater memory and storage space, it is possible to record gameplay for up to an hour.

How to access your recorded Xbox One gameplay

After you record your game clip, it can be accessed in the “Manage captures” menu.

To do this, after saving your clip, press the View button, select “Manage captures” and press the A button. From there, you can view and share your clip.

caption You can view and share captures that have been saved to your Xbox One console as well as Xbox Live. source Chirssy Montelli/Business Insider

You can also manage additional recording settings by selecting “Broadcast & capture” after pressing the Xbox button.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: