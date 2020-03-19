How to record a Zoom meeting on desktop or mobile, and edit your settings so that others can record your meetings

caption You can easily record a Zoom meeting if your account has permission. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

It’s possible to record Zoom meetings from the desktop and mobile apps by clicking the “Record” button at the bottom of the screen.

However, you’ll only be able to record the Zoom meeting if the host or meeting organizer gives you permission.

If you’re the host, you can set this permission by going to the Settings page on the Zoom website.

It’s easy to record a Zoom meeting, as well as give others the ability to do so.

This can be incredibly useful for people who weren’t able to attend the meeting live. It’s also great if the meeting was very long, and you need to refer back to specific segments of it later.

However, before you can record a Zoom meeting, you’ll need to have permission to do so. And the only one who can give permission is the host, who’ll need to change their settings beforehand.

Here’s how to record a Zoom meeting using the desktop app for Mac and PC or the mobile app for iPhone and Android, as well as a guide to setting up recording permissions if you’re the host.

How to record a Zoom meeting in the desktop app

Before you start recording, you’ll want to make sure you save the file to the appropriate folder on your desktop. Click the gear icon on the homescreen to open your settings, where you’ll find a “Recording” tab on the left hand side. Zoom should automatically create a documents folder, but you can change this location by clicking the drop-down menu if you wish.

caption Make sure to save your recordings somewhere you can find them. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

1. Once you’ve joined a call, click the “Record” button at the bottom of the screen. If this toolbar disappears, move your cursor for the menu to reappear. This button won’t appear at all if your host hasn’t allowed recording.

caption Click “Record.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. Once you’re recording, you’ll see a small “Recording…” label in the upper-left corner. You can use the small pause and stop buttons that have appeared – or use the corresponding buttons that have replaced “Record” at the bottom.

caption You can control the recording from these buttons. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. If you pause a recording, the label in the upper left hand corner will change to red and read “Recording Paused” until you resume.

4. Click either “Stop” option to end the recording. Depending on your computer settings, a small pop-up may appear that reads, “The recording file will be converted to mp4 when the meeting ends.”

5. Your recorded video will be saved to your computer, and can also be found in the “Recorded” tab in the “Meetings” section of the app. You can rename these files as you wish and send them to others via email. Some versions of the Zoom app will also save the audio and video separate from one another, so you can send both or only one feed.

How to record a Zoom meeting in the mobile app

If you have a paid Zoom membership – in other words, you have a Pro, Business, or Enterprise account – you can record meetings in the mobile app. These recordings won’t be saved to your system, but will instead be saved to an online folder.

However, every account can only save a certain amount of cloud recordings before running out of space. For information on how much space your account has, or how to buy more, check out Zoom’s page on cloud recording.

The way to do this is similar in both the iPhone and Android versions of the app. Like always, however, the host will need to enable recording permissions.

1. Open the Zoom app on your iPhone or Android device and join a meeting. Once there, tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner.

caption Open the three dot menu. source Zoom

2. From the menu that appears, select “Record to the Cloud” (iOS) or “Record” (Android).

caption “Record” should be the first option. source Zoom

3. The meeting will begin to record, and a “Recording…” icon will appear in the top-right corner. You can tap this icon to stop or pause the recording.

caption You can control the recording from this menu. source Zoom

Once you stop the recording, you can find and share it by going to the “My Recordings” section of the Zoom website.

How to give other users the ability to record Zoom meetings

If you’re the host of a meeting, you can record your own meetings without making any changes. But if you want to let someone else have the ability to record, you’ll need to change your settings.

1. Head to the Zoom website, log into your account, and click “My Account” in the upper-right corner.

2. Click “Recordings” on the left hand side. This will bring you to the recording settings with two tabs: “Cloud Recordings” and “Local Recordings.”

3. Clicking “Settings” in the top-right of either the Cloud or Local Recordings page will bring you to “Recordings” section of your Settings.

caption Click the “Settings” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Check the boxes that give hosts and participants permission to record locally and to the cloud. Again, they’ll need to be paying subscribers to have Cloud Recording access.

5. You can also switch the toggles to change three other settings: turning on automatic recording, prompting recording consent, and playing notifications. Switch these as you’d like.

“Automatic recording” may be helpful to switch on if you plan to use Zoom to record all of your class lectures or lengthy meetings. However, you may not want this feature turned on if you’ll be using Zoom frequently, as recordings can take up a lot of storage space.

“Recording consent” will ask participants for consent before recording starts. You may want to turn this on if you’re in a group setting where some may not feel comfortable with being recorded.

“Multiple audio notifications of recorded meeting” is helpful as it lets participants know when recording stops and starts without interrupting the meeting. It may also be helpful so participants know when they’re being recorded and when they’re not.

caption Select the settings that will work best for your recordings. source Zoom

