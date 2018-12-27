5 ways to recreate your favorite Starbucks drinks at home

caption You can make lattes at home. source Dan Lacher/Flickr

It’s possible to make Starbucks’ drinks in the comfort of your own home.

Starbucks chai latte is possible to recreate using store-bought chai powder.

To make a Frappuccino, you’ll need coffee, ice, and flavored syrup.

Save yourself a hefty chunk of change this year by making your favorite Starbucks drinks at home. It’s not as difficult as it may seem. Former Starbucks employee McKenzie Krochmalny revealed how to make similar versions of your favorite coffee drinks in the comfort of your own home. All you need is a little bit of patience to perfect your favorite sip and the dedication to waking up five minutes earlier to put the coffee on.

“It’s not too complicated to make similar drinks at home,” Krochmalny told INSIDER. “Before I worked at Starbucks and had no idea how the drinks were made, I thought it was just magic, but actually the drinks themselves are pretty simple and have all the same components: syrup, coffee, steamed milk, whipped cream”

According to the former barista, recreating these drinks at home are pretty simple, especially when you consider that the different drinks are only defined by which syrup and spices you blend together. Krochmalny noted that you’re able to purchase bottles of your favorite core Starbucks syrups in the store, which is great news for vanilla, caramel, and toffee nut fans. Unfortunately, you’ll have to look elsewhere for seasonal syrups like pumpkin spice and gingerbread. “I would say the seasonal beverages would be worth spending money on since Starbucks doesn’t sell those syrups.”

Nevertheless, learning to make versions of your favorite Starbucks drinks at home is not as difficult as you may think.

The chai latte is the simplest drink to make at home.

caption Be sure to buy chai concentrate at the store. source @starbucks / Instagram

“Chai latte is probably the easiest drink to make at home, since you can easily find boxed chai concentrate in grocery stores,” the former barista said. “All you have to do is heat the chai concentrate and milk together in the microwave or over the stove and you’re set.”

For non-experienced baristas, steaming milk at home doesn’t necessarily require a fancy machine. You can easily heat your preferred milk on the stove (or in the microwave) and use a variety of methods to get that perfectly frothed milk for your desired latte, although Krochmalny recommends heating your milk on the stove for better results.

Gingerbread lattes might require a bit of science.

caption It’s a little complicated but entirely possible. source Photo courtesy of Starbucks

While Starbucks keeps their decadent gingerbread syrup under wraps, there are a few ways you can attempt to recreate your favorite seasonal latte from the comfort of your own home. The first is to buy another brand of gingerbread syrup from your local grocery store.

The second, Krochmalny said, is to combine toffee nut syrup and vanilla syrup for an eerily similar gingerbread flavor. “Add in coffee with the syrup and then heated milk,” Krochmalny said. “You can top with whipped cream and maybe some cinnamon and nutmeg on top.”

Summertime frapps can always be recreated.

caption You’ll need plenty of ice. source Flickr/hirotomo t

Admittedly, your at-home frappuccinos might taste a little different from Starbucks’ popular creations, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a homemade frozen coffee slushie every now and again. Once you have the basics down, all you need is your favorite syrup concoction and plenty of ice.

“Fraps aren’t too complicated either if you have a blender,” Krochmalny explains. “Add together milk, coffee, caramel syrup, ice and blend together. Top with whipped cream and drizzle some caramel on top.”

It can be pumpkin spice season all the time.

caption Finding the right syrup can be difficult. source @starbucks / Instagram

If you’re tired of waiting for August to get your perfect pumpkin-flavored coffee drink, take the time to learn how to make the coffee creation at home. According to Krochmalny, this might be the more difficult Starbucks drink to recreate as finding the right syrup can be difficult.

She noted that she’s seen a few recipes use canned pumpkin, but she’s never attempted to recreate this popular seasonal drink herself. But, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to make at home. There are plenty of recipes, like this one, that will help you perfect your favorite fall drink.

When in doubt, use creamer.

caption You can easily find some of your favorite seasonal flavors in the creamer section at your local grocery store. source kikovic / Shutterstock

If you don’t have any extra money to spend on fancy pants syrups or find the thought of at-home milk frothing a bit daunting, Krochmalny said flavored creamer works just as well in drip coffee – although “the stronger the coffee used, the better.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.