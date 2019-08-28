How to redownload music on your iPhone in 2 different ways

- source
- You can redownload music on your iPhone that you’ve purchased from iTunes or saved with Apple Music.
- To redownload music from iTunes, find the Purchased tab in the iTunes Store app and tap the download button for any songs that are no longer stored on your iPhone.
- If you subscribe to Apple Music, you can download any song for offline listening in the Music app – if for some reason it disappears, you can simply redownload it.
Did some of the music disappear from your iPhone?
It’s not uncommon for songs to occasionally go MIA. You might have deleted them to save space or they might have gotten removed due to a sync error.
No matter the reason, if you purchased the tracks in iTunes, the service keeps a record of everything you’ve purchased, making them easy to get back.
How to redownload music you’ve purchased in iTunes
1. Start the iTunes Store app on your iPhone.
2. Tap “More” at the bottom right of the screen.
3. Tap “Purchased,” and then on the Purchased page, tap “Music.”
4. You should see a list of all the tracks you’ve purchased using your Apple ID account, organized by artist.
5. To see a list of all tracks, tap “All Songs.” If a track has a Play button, it’s already downloaded to the phone. If you instead see a cloud, it’s purchased but not installed. Tap the cloud to download it.
How to redownload music you’ve downloaded with Apple Music
If you subscribe to Apple Music and download songs to play offline, those songs won’t appear in iTunes Purchased tab.
Instead, you can redownload those songs using the Music app. Simply find the song in the Music app and tap the cloud icon to download it again.
