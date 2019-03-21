9 cheap solutions for people who want to waste less and wean themselves off single-use items

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption S’well bottles are beloved for their sleek design, their ability to keep drinks hot or cold, and their condensation-free exterior. source S’well

The world is facing an extreme trash crisis.

Single-use plastic, including water bottles, straws, and bags, contribute to much of the pollution worldwide.

Having a “zero waste starter kit” on hand can make it easier to say no to single-use items.

We are in the midst of a mega trash crisis. In 2016, more than 480 billion plastic bottles were sold worldwide. Nearly 2 million plastic bags are used per minute. Takeout orders make up around 269,000 tons of plastic waste that’s entered our oceans.

While there’s serious debate about who is responsible for this mess, there’s no doubt that consumers can help to be part of the solution by consciously consuming less.

The zero-waste movement embodies this ideology; those who practice zero waste aim to use less, reuse what they have, and find alternatives to single-use products that have become ubiquitous around the world (hi, plastic straws). While any zero waster will tell you that it’s impossible to be perfect – sometimes you simply can’t avoid plastic packaging – the goal is to change everyday behaviors to become more sustainable.

Perhaps it’s ironic to be sharing a guide of things to buy when the end goal is to be buying less, but consider this a beginner’s manual to starting your zero-waste journey. You probably have many of the items listed below, and if that’s the case, use them!

Hopefully this list will inspire you to set up your own “waste less” kit that you can keep close. When you go out into the world prepared, it’ll be easier to use fewer single-use items while enjoying all the wonderful things this life has to offer.

See also: I’ll never use plastic straws again after finding these metal ones that don’t change the taste of my drinks at all

A reusable water bottle

source S’well

This one’s a given. A reusable water bottle will prevent you from buying plastic bottles or using plastic cups. And, while “water” sure is in the name, you can use these vessels to hold pretty much any liquid, so long as you’re willing to clean it.

There’s no need to go fancy here: If you’re down with toting a glass mason jar around or still have your Nalgene bottle from summer camp, those both make great options. If you’re in search of an upgrade, however, there are plenty of options that manage to be hip, cute and stylish, even though we’re still talking about a water bottle.

S’well bottles are among the more popular brands on the market. They’re beloved for their sleek design, their ability to keep drinks hot or cold, and their condensation-free exterior.

A reusable mug or thermos

source Amazon

If you’re a big coffee or tea drinker, or if you hold meetings at cafes, a reusable mug of some sort should be in your starter pack. Chances are you have a ceramic mug at home. If you mostly stick to hot beverages in the office, you might be fine to keep this mug on your desk and call it a day.

If you’re an out-of-office beverage drinker, however, a thermos could serve your starter pack well. Contigo thermoses are a household fave because of their impeccably sealed lids (no drips!) and bewildering power to keep hot drinks scorching for hours.

A set of wooden cutlery

source Amazon

Fancy you with your own set of cutlery! This is the antidote to plastic straws, forks, and knives (and in this case, chopsticks!). Keeping this little pack with you at all times means you’ll never have to stoop to using flimsy plastic soup spoons and you can be the kind of person who refuses silverware from your takeout order.

This particular cutlery set comes with a little straw cleaner, meaning you won’t have to guess at whether your straw is actually clean or not. As a two-pack, you might keep one set at the office and the other in your bag or car.

A cloth napkin

source Amazon

An old hand towel should do the trick here, but for a little luxury, check out this cute pack of washable napkins. The average American uses an estimated 2,200 standard 2-ply napkins every year. That’s a lot of preventable, single-use waste. Having a rotation of cloth napkins on hand means you can wash the dirty ones and keep yourself clean without trashing the environment.

A tote bag

source Amazon

A tote bag is more than a bag to tote: It’s a statement piece that says, “I’m cool and I care.” Whether you want to give off intellectual vibes by hauling a bag stamped with the name of a prestigious publication or you want to world to know you adore porcupines, a tote bag can share the message.

More importantly, a tote bag is invaluable to always have on hand because it makes it easier to avoid using plastic bags, a serious environmental offender. The packable tote bag reigns supreme for this purpose because you can attach it to your purse, briefcase or keys, making spontaneous shopping stops possible without giving in to plastic.

A few cloth bags

source Amazon

It’d be wise to store some other bags within your tote bag – you’ll find them useful for carrying produce from the grocery store and keeping any precious items separate from your stinky gym sneakers. You can of course look to your stockpile of tote bags for this, but if you’d like to start fresh, these canvas satchels are great for carrying fresh bakery bread (refuse the paper bag that usually comes with it) and everything else.

Some carryout tins

source Amazon

Upgrade your stockpiles takeout containers to something more mature: These stainless steel containers hit all the sweet spots for packed lunches and taking home leftovers. (Seriously, you can ask your server to put your food in your container rather than a rinky dink plastic tub.)

This handsome set is equipped with leak-proof lids and because the containers fit inside each other, they can help alleviate some of your storage woes.

A menstrual cup

source Amazon

People with periods have the right to use any type of hygiene product they’d like to care for their monthly flow. But if you’re interested in finding a way that produces less waste than conventional products like tampons or pads, a menstrual cup could be a good option for you.

The Dutchess Cup is a fan favorite for its comfortable fit, latex-free material and leak-proof powers. The cup comes in different sizes for bodies both pre- and post-childbirth, so make sure to select the one that’s right for you.

Bar soap

source Amazon

Bar soap, people. It’s in again. While this is a sensitive subject for body-wash apologists, bar soap undeniably produces less waste than liquid gels that use hard-to-recycle plastic materials.

Evidence shows that bar soap cleans just as well as body wash, so there really aren’t any excuses. Try choosing a bar that isn’t wrapped in plastic, like one of Dr. Bronner’s that comes in cardboard and many fun, fresh scents.