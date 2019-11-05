How to refund a payment on PayPal in 4 simple steps

- You can refund a payment on PayPal easily, so don’t worry if a transaction seems to have gone wrong, as there’s a painless re-do option.
- You can refund a payment up to 180 days after receiving it on PayPal.
- You can also issue partial refunds if you are offering a discount to a buyer or if you were sent too much money in the first place.
Maybe you’re feeling generous and you want to send back your friend’s portion of the dinner bill, or maybe you just received a $1000 payment in error and you want to do the right thing and return it.
Or maybe that classic vinyl record you sold on eBay got a scratch during shipping and the buyer is asking for a discount.
All of these situations and more can easily be remedied by issuing a PayPal refund, which is a quick and easy process.
Here’s how to do it.
How to refund a payment on PayPal
1. Log into your account and click on the “Activity” tab at the top of the screen.
2. Find the payment you want to refund and click on the name of the payer.
3. Click the “Refund this payment” button that appears under the total.
4. Enter the amount of the refund you wish to issue (if it’s not a full refund), add a note if you’d like, and then hit “Issue Refund” at the bottom of the screen.
And that’s that, the money is headed back out of your PayPal account to whence it came.
