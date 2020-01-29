How to remove a song from a playlist on Spotify on desktop or mobile

caption It’s simple to remove a song from your Spotify playlists. source Apple

You can remove a song from your Spotify playlists at any time using either the desktop or mobile app.

If you remove a song from one Spotify playlist, it won’t disappear from any other playlist or your library.

You can make changes to your Spotify playlists at any time, including removing songs you don’t want anymore.

It’s important to note that removing a song from a playlist won’t remove it from your library – only from the playlist you’re deleting it from. Changes to a playlist will also immediately reflect across all of your devices.

And remember, of course, that you can only remove songs from playlists that you’ve created or have editing access for. You can’t delete songs from a playlist that you have no permission to edit.

Here’s how to remove a song from your Spotify playlists on both the desktop app, and in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

How to remove a song from a playlist on Spotify on desktop

Start by opening the Spotify app on your desktop. Navigate to the playlist – from your homescreen, from the sidebar, or by searching for it – that you want to delete a song from.

1. Click on the three dots next to the song you want to remove to open a drop-down menu.

2. Click “Remove from this Playlist.”

caption You can also right-click to remove a song from your playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

It’ll be deleted immediately.

How to remove a song from a playlist on Spotify on mobile

Start by opening the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android device, and navigate to the playlist that you want to delete a song from.

1. Tap on the three dots next to the song you want to remove to open a pop-up menu.

caption Tap the three dots to open a menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. Tap “Remove from this Playlist.”

caption This will remove the song from your playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

The pop-up will close, and the song will disappear from your playlist.

