How to remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch by unpairing it from your iPhone

By
Dave Johnson, Business Insider US
-
You can remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch in a few simple steps.

If you are selling or giving away your Apple Watch, you’ll need to remove the Activation Lock before someone else can begin to use it.

This removes your Apple ID and other personal information, and unpairs it from your iPhone, which allows the watch to be configured by a new user.

Here’s how to do it.

How to remove your Apple ID from an Apple Watch

1. Make sure that your iPhone and Apple Watch are in range of one another and then start the Watch app on your iPhone.

2. On the My Watch tab, tap the watch at the top of the screen.

You can remove the Activation Lock from your Apple Watch using the Watch app on your iPhone.

3. Tap the “i” to the right of the watch entry at the top of the screen.

Tap the information button at the top of the screen to get to the option to unpair your watch.

4. Tap “Unpair Apple Watch” and confirm you really want to do it. If you have a cellular model, you will also need to choose whether to keep or remove your cellular plan.

Only unpair your watch if you are ready to completely erase it and start over.

5. When requested, enter your Apple ID password to complete the process.

