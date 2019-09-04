How to remove your Apple ID from an iPad and wipe your personal information from the device

caption To remove your Apple ID info from an iPad, you’ll need to go to your Settings app or iCloud’s website. source Shutterstock

You should know how to remove your Apple ID from an iPad before you sell or give away the device, and in doing so, wipe all of your personal data from the iPad so it can’t be stolen.

Removing your Apple ID from an iPad only takes a few minutes, but restoring the device will take much longer, so don’t take your ID off the iPad unless you’re certain it’s going to someone new.

You can also remove your Apple ID from an iPad remotely using iCloud, so if your iPad is lost or stolen, you can still protect your personal information.

When connected to your Apple ID, an iPad is a powerful tool. In a matter of seconds, you can pull up your iTunes library, connect to email and text messaging, and access endless stores of personal data stored by iCloud.

This also means that in the wrong hands, an iPad with your Apple ID on it gives far too much access to your personal and private information. So before sell or give away your iPad, make sure to remove your Apple ID.

And before you do that, make sure all the pictures, documents, videos, and other materials are backed up to the cloud. Because once you remove your Apple ID from your iPad, you’ll lose access to most of your files.

How to remove your Apple ID from an iPad

1. Launch the Settings app and tap on your name or image at the top-left of the screen.

2. Tap the “iTunes & App Store” tab.

caption Navigate to your Apple ID page and select the iTunes & App Store option. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap the Apple ID tab at the top of the screen.

caption Tap the Apple ID tab at the top of the page. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “View Apple ID” in the popup window and, if prompted, enter your password.

5. Tap “Remove this Device” near the bottom of the page.

6. You will be redirected to an Apple ID website. Enter your Apple ID (the email associated with the account) and password when prompted.

7. In the menu presented, choose “Devices,” and then tap the iPad you wish to remove.

8. Tap “Remove” and then confirm your choice.

To remove your Apple ID from an iPad remotely, log into your iCloud account, go to the “Find My Phone” section, and then select “All Devices.”

Locate the iPad, and then click and confirm “Remove from Account.”

