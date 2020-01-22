How to remove your contacts’ birthdays from your Google Calendar in 2 ways

caption You can remove individual birthdays or all birthdays from your Google Calendar. source Shutterstock

You can remove birthdays from your Google Calendar for individual Google contacts or by hiding all birthdays from your calendar.

You can remove individual contacts’ birthdays from your calendar by either deleting their contact or editing their information in Google Contacts.

There are few worse feelings than the realization that you forgot someone’s birthday. No gift, no card, no call, not even a text or social media shout out.

Don’t worry, this will likely never happen again if you use Google Calendar and keep your contacts up to date. Google Calendar can add all of your contacts’ birthdays to your calendar and notify you on the respective days, so you can kick back and relax knowing that you’ll never have to make an excuse for not calling on someone’s birthday again.

On the other hand, you might get tired of the constant birthday reminders, or might want to remove someone’s birthday from your calendar.

Here’s how to remove birthdays from your Google Calendar.

How to remove all birthdays from your Google Calendar

The easiest way to stop getting Google Calendar birthday reminders is to turn all birthdays off.

1. Open your Google Calendar on your PC or Mac computer and click on “My calendars” in the left hand column.

2. Click the box next to “Birthdays” to uncheck it and turn off birthday reminders.

caption If the box beside a calendar is white and does not have a check mark, it will not be displayed and reminders won’t pop up. source Steven John/Business Insider

If you’re worried about forgetting other birthdays later on, you can always set a reminder to turn birthdays back on once the date you’d rather not note has passed.

How to remove individual birthdays from your Google Calendar

If you wish to turn off reminders for only an individual’s birthday, you can either delete the contact entirely or edit the contact’s information in Google Contacts.

1. Go to Google Contacts and find the contact that you wish to delete.

2. Click on the contact’s name, then click the three dots and select “Delete.”

caption Deleting a contact cannot be undone simply; you will have to add them again. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. To simply edit a contact’s information to no longer include their birthday, navigate to Google Contacts.

4. Click on the contact’s name.

5. Then, click the pencil icon and then the “X” next to the user’s birthday in the pop-up window.

caption Click the “X” to remove the birthday from your calendar. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

6. Click “Save” in the bottom-right corner.

