How to remove a credit card from Google Play on your Android phone

caption You can easily remove a stored credit card in the Google Play Store app. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You can easily remove a credit card from Google Play by navigating to the “Payment methods” section in your Google Play Store app.

You need at least one form of payment associated with your Google Play account to be able to purchase apps, games, music, and other content.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You probably have at least one credit card associated with your Google Play account, since that’s how you can easily purchase apps, music, games, and other content on your Android phone.

But if your credit card expired or you want to stop using it for some reason, you’ll need to remove it from the Google Play Store app.

Though this will only take a few taps, the removal button is tucked away somewhere you might not think to look for it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to remove a credit card from Google Play

1. Start the Google Play Store app on your Android phone.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen (often referred to as the hamburger menu).

3. Tap “Payment methods.”

caption Open the “Payment methods” menu in the Google Play Store app to remove a credit card. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “More payment settings.”

5. You should see a pop-up window asking which browser to use to open the page. Tap whichever browser you prefer, and then tap “Just once.”

caption When you tap “More payment settings,” the page opens in the browser of your choice. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Log into your Google account if requested.

7. Scroll to the credit card you want to remove and then tap “Remove.” Tap “Remove” a second time to confirm the choice.

caption All the credit cards associated with your account can be edited or removed on the “More payment settings” page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: