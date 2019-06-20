How to remove a credit card from your iPhone, and disconnect it from Apple Pay or your Apple ID

You can remove a credit card from your iPhone with a few taps.

You can remove a credit card from your iPhone with a few taps.
Apple

Your Apple ID probably has a credit card on file to make it easy to make purchases in iTunes and the App Store.

And if you use Apple Pay, you probably have at least one credit card connected there as well, so you can make retail purchases with your iPhone.

If you ever need to remove a credit card from one of these services, it’s easy to do with just a few taps.

How to remove a credit card from your iPhone’s Apple ID

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “iTunes & App Store.”

You may have one or more credit cards connected to your Apple ID.

You may have one or more credit cards connected to your Apple ID.
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap your Apple ID at the top of the page and then tap “View Apple ID.”

4. Tap “Manage Payments.”

5. At the top of the Manage Payments page, tap “Edit.”

6. Tap the red delete button to the left of the credit card you want to delete, and then tap “Remove” to confirm your choice.

When you remove a credit card from your Apple ID, that card can no longer make purchases in iTunes or the App Store.

When you remove a credit card from your Apple ID, that card can no longer make purchases in iTunes or the App Store.
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to remove a credit card from your iPhone’s Apple Pay

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

3. On the Wallet & Apple Pay page, you should see a list of all the credit cards you have connected to your Apple Pay account. Tap the credit card you want to remove.

You can remove credit cards from your Apple Pay account via the Settings app.

You can remove credit cards from your Apple Pay account via the Settings app.
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Scroll to the bottom of the details page for the credit card and tap “Remove This Card.” Confirm that you really want to remove it by tapping “Remove.”

