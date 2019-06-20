How to remove a credit card from your iPhone, and disconnect it from Apple Pay or your Apple ID

caption You can remove a credit card from your iPhone with a few taps. source Apple

Figuring out how to remove a credit card from your iPhone is just as easy as adding a card to the device.

You can remove credit cards from an Apple ID or Apple Pay account via your iPhone’s Settings app.

Once removed, you can no longer use those credit cards to make purchases using your iPhone.

Your Apple ID probably has a credit card on file to make it easy to make purchases in iTunes and the App Store.

And if you use Apple Pay, you probably have at least one credit card connected there as well, so you can make retail purchases with your iPhone.

If you ever need to remove a credit card from one of these services, it’s easy to do with just a few taps.

How to remove a credit card from your iPhone’s Apple ID

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “iTunes & App Store.”

caption You may have one or more credit cards connected to your Apple ID. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap your Apple ID at the top of the page and then tap “View Apple ID.”

4. Tap “Manage Payments.”

5. At the top of the Manage Payments page, tap “Edit.”

6. Tap the red delete button to the left of the credit card you want to delete, and then tap “Remove” to confirm your choice.

caption When you remove a credit card from your Apple ID, that card can no longer make purchases in iTunes or the App Store. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to remove a credit card from your iPhone’s Apple Pay

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Wallet & Apple Pay.”

3. On the Wallet & Apple Pay page, you should see a list of all the credit cards you have connected to your Apple Pay account. Tap the credit card you want to remove.

caption You can remove credit cards from your Apple Pay account via the Settings app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Scroll to the bottom of the details page for the credit card and tap “Remove This Card.” Confirm that you really want to remove it by tapping “Remove.”

