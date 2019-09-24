How to remove contacts from the Favorites list in your iPhone’s Phone app

caption It’s easy to remove favorites from your iPhone’s Phone app. source Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

You can remove favorites from your iPhone contacts if you no longer wish to include someone on your Phone app’s Favorites list.

Your Favorites list on your iPhone, or any iOS device, allows you to quickly access contacts without endlessly scrolling through your address book.

Most of your iOS devices come with a Favorites list for your contacts.

Favoriting someone will allow you to quickly contact them by FaceTime, phone call, iMessage, or SMS text – instead of endlessly scrolling through your address book.

Your Favorites list can be found in the Phone app on your iPhone, and removing contacts from that list is easy.

Here’s how to do it.

How to remove favorites from your iPhone

1. Unlock your iPhone.

2. Launch the Phone app from the homescreen.

3. At the bottom of the screen, tap the Favorites icon on the far left – the star icon.

4. To remove a favorite, first tap the Edit button in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

caption Tap Edit in the top right-hand corner. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Scroll to find the favorite you wish to remove, and tap the red circle with a minus symbol in the middle on the left-hand side.

caption Tap the red circle with a minus symbol in the middle. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Next, tap Delete on the far right of the contact’s box.

caption Tap Delete. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

