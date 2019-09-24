How to remove contacts from the Favorites list in your iPhone’s Phone app

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
It's easy to remove favorites from your iPhone's Phone app.

Most of your iOS devices come with a Favorites list for your contacts.

Favoriting someone will allow you to quickly contact them by FaceTime, phone call, iMessage, or SMS text – instead of endlessly scrolling through your address book.

Your Favorites list can be found in the Phone app on your iPhone, and removing contacts from that list is easy.

Here’s how to do it.

How to remove favorites from your iPhone

1. Unlock your iPhone.

2. Launch the Phone app from the homescreen.

3. At the bottom of the screen, tap the Favorites icon on the far left – the star icon.

4. To remove a favorite, first tap the Edit button in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Tap Edit in the top right-hand corner.

5. Scroll to find the favorite you wish to remove, and tap the red circle with a minus symbol in the middle on the left-hand side.

Tap the red circle with a minus symbol in the middle.

6. Next, tap Delete on the far right of the contact’s box.

Tap Delete.

