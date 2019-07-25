You can manually remove anyone from your Instagram Followers list without them finding out — here’s how to do it

caption You can remove followers on Instagram easily via the mobile app. source Shutterstock

If you want to manage who’s able to follow you on Instagram, knowing how to remove followers is a good place to start.

You can remove an Instagram follower with a few taps, so don’t hesitate to drop someone you would rather not be seeing your pictures.

Also consider changing your Instagram account to a private account if you want to further limit access to your content.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you want to prevent certain people from viewing your Instagram content, your best move is to set the account as private, thus ensuring that only those to whom you grant access can see your posts.

A public account does offer the chance to garner more followers, though, and might be necessary if you post on social media for work, to share art, or for other such purposes.

Also, even with a private account you might still want to boot certain people whom you no longer wish to see your content.

The good news is that Instagram makes it laughably easy to remove followers; and in even better news, the follower you drop will not be notified of the severance.

Just make sure you remove Instagram followers via the mobile app on an iPhone or Android phone; you can’t do it through the website on a computer.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to remove followers on the Instagram mobile app

1. Tap your profile icon in the bottom right corner of the app screen.

2. Tap on the word “Followers” (or number above it) near the top of the screen.

caption Tap your Follower count to open a list of your Followers. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap the three dots on the right side of the screen, that line up with the follower you want to remove.

4. Tap the word “Remove” on the pop-up screen.

caption Confirm that you want to remove the follower. source Steven John/Business Insider

And that’s that, the follower is gone and will no longer be able to see your media.

Unless they follow you again, that is. So consider blocking them if you want to ensure a separation.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: