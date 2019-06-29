How to remove gel nail polish at home without ruining your nails

source Shutterstock

A gel manicure is a popular, time-saving procedure that gives you long-lasting, freshly lacquered nails for about two weeks.

But removing gel polish is not as simple as removing regular polish.

It can be damaging to your nails if you don’t take it off properly.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to remove gel nail polish safely and the things you need to do it at home.

Many people love gel manicures. Gel polish’s glossy finish is practically indestructible and that just-left-the-salon look can last for two weeks or more. But eventually, you will notice a tiny chip, and then another and another until you’ve got to remove the polish.

As anyone who’s ever had a gel manicure can confirm, that’s easier said than done. Gel polish is not like regular nail polish. Its ingredients are stronger than your traditional lacquer, which is part of why it’s so resistant to the normal wear-and-tear that destroys your average manicure in a matter of days. Gel polish is also cured under a UV or LED lamp, whereas regular polish sets under less extreme conditions.

Another reality of the gel manicure is that it can weaken your nails. Removing gel polish is not like removing regular polish, either. It takes a few steps whether you choose to go back to the salon or do it at home, and the process can be especially damaging to your nail bed if you try to peel or pick it off yourself. With that in mind (and because we’re trying to save you a few bucks), we’re going to explain how to remove a gel manicure at home.

Here’s what you need to remove a gel manicure:

There are also removal kits available, like this Red Carpet Manicure version and these nail polish remover soak off foils, but these options can be pricier than having your gel polish removed at the salon.

Once you’ve gathered your ingredients, carve out about 30 minutes for the whole process, since you’ll need to soak and file your nails. Find a well-ventilated place, either near an open window or a fan so you don’t breath in too much acetone. Finally, settle in with your favorite podcast and get started.

How to remove gel nail polish at home

