How to remove grass stains and what you need to do it — a step-by-step guide to saving everything from your favorite jeans to carpet

Grass stains aren’t just for kids. Attending an outdoor concert or sporting event or just working in the yard can result in tough-to-remove stains on clothes.

Treating the stains as soon as possible will give you the best results. In fact, with the right products, they can be removed quite easily.

We tested products and found the best detergents and stain removers for grass stains. Some of our favorites are Carbona Stain Devils #6 and OxiClean. Read more to find out how to use these tried-and-tested products that can save everything from your favorite jeans to rugs and upholstery.

Grass stains are simply chlorophyll that has transferred from grass to fabrics when the grass was had been crushed. Fresh grass stains are very simple to remove from washable clothes, and even those that are older or have ground-in dirt underneath can be removed with just a few products and steps. Using the right type of stain remover or detergent will take care of the problem easily. We’ll even show you how to remove grass stains from carpets and outdoor upholstery.

However, if the garment is labeled as dry clean only, don’t try any treatments at home. Take it to a dry cleaner and point out and identify the stain. They’ll know what to do.

How to remove fresh grass stains from washable clothes

As soon as possible, use an enzyme-based stain remover like Carbona Stain Devils #6 or a bit of heavy-duty laundry detergent like Tide or Persil liquid that contains enough enzymes to break apart the stain molecules. Completely cover the grass-stained area with a thin coating of the stain remover. Use your fingers or a soft-bristle brush to work the stain remover into the fabric. Here’s the key: Wait at least 15 minutes before washing the garment. This gives the stain remover time to break down the grass stain (and any dirt underneath) so it can be flushed away in the washer. Always check the stained area before you toss the clothes in the dryer. If the stain is still visible, repeat the steps. Giving it a ride in a hot dryer will only set the stain and make it more difficult to remove.

How to remove older set-in grass stains from clothes

If you’ve missed some grass stains or ignored the laundry for weeks, you’ll need to pre soak the stains before you apply the regular treatment.

Mix a solution of warm water and oxygen bleach (OxiClean) following package directions. Mix enough so that the entire grass-stained garment can be submerged. Add the stained item and let it soak for at least four hours – overnight is even better. Remove the item from the solution, treat the area with a stain remover or a bit of heavy-duty detergent, and wash as usual.

How to remove grass stains from carpet and upholstery

Clumps of grass can easily get tracked onto and ground into the carpet. So unless your carpet is the exact same shade as the grass, you’re going to have stains.

Vacuum away loose grass and soil. In a small bowl, mix a solution of 2 cups of cool water and 2 teaspoons of liquid dishwashing soap. Dip a soft-bristled brush into the solution and gently scrub from the outside of the stain toward the center. This will keep the stain from spreading. Allow the solution to work for 10 to 15 minutes and then blot away with a paper towel. Follow up by sponging the area with plain water. This will remove any sticky suds that actually attract soil. Blot the area dry with paper towels and then vacuum to lift any fibers.

The same cleaning solution can be used to clean indoor and outdoor upholstery. Just take care not to get the fabric too wet. Excess moisture can cause problems with mildew growth in the cushions.