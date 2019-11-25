How to add or remove a password from your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, to keep your data secure and private

caption It’s easy to add or remove passwords from Excel spreadsheets. source Shutterstock

You can add or remove a password from an Excel spreadsheet through the File tab.

Setting a password on your Excel spreadsheet is a great way to keep it secure, but can be annoying if you’re opening the same file often.

Adding or removing a password from your Excel spreadsheet is quick and easy, though the process varies slightly for Mac and PC users.

If you want your Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to have a little more protection, you can encrypt its data by setting a password. You can also remove the password at any time.

Read on to learn how to set and remove a password from your Excel spreadsheet, on both PC and Mac.

How to set a password to encrypt an Excel spreadsheet

On a PC

1. With your Excel spreadsheet open, click on the “File” tab, then click on “Info.”

2. Click on the box labeled “Protect Workbook” to open a drop-down menu. Then, click on “Encrypt with password” on the drop-down menu.

3. Type in the password that you want to use and click “OK.” You’ll be asked to reenter the password after this; do so and click “OK” again.

caption The password entry field will appear as a pop-up box on top of your Excel spreadsheet’s “Info” screen. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

On a Mac

1. With a spreadsheet open, click “File” in the menu bar at the top of the screen.

2. Click “Passwords…”

caption On a Mac, you’ll find the passwords in the “File” tab of the menu bar. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. You’ll be asked to set a password for opening the file, and another password for editing it. You can enter one, or both.

4. Once you click “OK,” you’ll be asked to re-enter the passwords that you chose. Click “OK” when you do so.

You will now be required to type in your password whenever you want to open this particular Excel spreadsheet.

Make sure the password is something you can easily remember, or write it down in a safe place – there’s no password recovery option if you forget it.

How to remove a password to unencrypt an Excel spreadsheet

On a PC

1. Open your encrypted Excel spreadsheet, type in the password, and click “OK.”

caption Excel will require you to enter the spreadsheet’s password before you can view or edit the spreadsheet. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Click on the “File” tab, then click on “Info.”

3. Click on the box labeled “Protect Workbook” to open a drop-down menu. Then, click on “Encrypt with password” on the drop-down menu.

caption You will need to click on “Encrypt with password” to both set and remove passwords on Excel. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. Delete the password that appears, so that the field is blank. Click “OK.”

On a Mac

1. Open your encrypted Excel file with the password you chose.

2. Click on “File” in your menu bar at the top of the screen.

3. Select “Passwords…”

4. You’ll be presented with the same menu that you chose your passwords in. Clear both text fields, and click “OK.”

caption Delete both your passwords, and the encryption will be removed. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Your Excel spreadsheet should no longer be password protected.

