How to remove the password from your iPad in 4 simple steps

You can remove your password from an iPad in a few steps through its Settings app, and it’s easily reversible if you ever want to add more security again.

If your iPad is seldom in the hands of other people, you can save yourself some time by removing the password that keeps the tablet locked.

Keep in mind that without a password protecting it, anyone who gets their hands on your iPad will be able to access any sensitive data stored on your device.

Are you tired of tapping in your multi-digit passcode each and every time you open up your iPad?

If your iPad is often in a public place, a busy office, a college classroom, or really anywhere but inside your own home, you should probably just leave the passcode in place.

Once unlocked, anyone using your iPad may be able to access your bank, credit, or PayPal account, send emails, texts, or social media messages posing as you, steal documents and files, and generally just mess things up for you.

On the other hand, if your iPad is always safe at home or tucked away in a bag on your person (or locked in a safe or protected by armed guard and so on) then go ahead and remove the iPad passcode to save yourself some time.

How to remove your iPad password

1. Launch the Settings app and tap on “Touch ID & Passcode.”

caption Entering a passcode is a mild inconvenience and well worth the effort if there’s any chance anyone could get your tablet away from you. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Put in your passcode to enter this sensitive menu.

3. Tap “Turn Passcode Off.”

caption Tap “Turn Passcode Off” from the “Touch ID & Passcode” menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Tap “Turn Off” to confirm.

caption You should reactivate an iPad passcode any time you take the tablet away from home. source Steven John/Business Insider

And do take heed of the warning Apple includes with this action, which warns that any Apple Pay cards you have set up will be removed and that if you forget your Apple ID password you can’t use your passcode to reset it.

