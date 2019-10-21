How to remove the SIM card from your Samsung Galaxy S10 to replace it or perform troubleshooting

caption You can remove the SIM card from your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the removal tool that came with your phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

You can remove the SIM card from your Samsung Galaxy S10 using the SIM removal tool that came with your phone. It’s shaped like a key, but has a narrow pin instead of teeth.

Your Galaxy S10‘s SIM card holds your phone’s identity, including its phone number, network identifiers, and other stored data.

Be sure your phone is completely powered down before you remove or replace the SIM card.

The SIM card is what gives your phone its identity – it holds your Samsung Galaxy S10‘s phone number and other identifying information for the cellular network. It might also contain your contacts.

Ordinarily, you won’t ever need to remove your SIM card, but it’s easy to do if you need to replace it with a new SIM card or perform troubleshooting to resolve a problem with your phone.

You’ll need to find the SIM removal tool that came with your Samsung Galaxy S10. It looks like a key, but has a very narrow, needle-like point instead of teeth. If you discarded the phone’s packaging and no longer have the SIM tool, you can use a very thin paperclip, as long as it fits in the SIM tray’s small opening.

caption This is what your SIM removal tool looks like. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to remove the SIM card from your Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Turn off your phone by holding the power button on the right side of the phone until you see the Power Off screen. Tap “Power off” and then confirm you want to turn off the phone. Never remove or replace the SIM card when the phone is turned on.

caption Turn off your Galaxy S10 before attempting to remove the SIM card. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Insert the SIM removal tool, or a very thin paperclip, into the hole at the top left of the Galaxy S10, at the edge of the SIM tray. Apply firm force until the tray pops out.

caption Push the SIM removal tool into the hole in the SIM tray until it pops out. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. You can remove the SIM card by popping it out of the tray from below. Carefully note the orientation of the SIM card so you can replace it later.

caption Take note of how the SIM card is positioned in the tray so you can replace it properly later. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

