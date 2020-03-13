How to remove someone from a Slack channel on a computer or mobile device

caption If you are a workspace’s owner or admin, you can easily remove someone from a Slack channel. source Business Insider

You may be able to quickly remove someone from a Slack channel if you are the workspace owner or administrator.

You can remove someone from a Slack channel on either a computer or mobile device, and both processes are relatively simple.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Having an open communication style can be a wonderful thing. But in business, sometimes that can lead to never-ending discussions that keep you from moving forward.

Limiting Slack channels to the right groups of people can help avoid those kinds of issues. So removing those who are no longer involved in the project could save other members from receiving unnecessary messages.

Just be aware that you may not have the proper permissions to do that if you aren’t an administrator.

Here’s how to remove someone from a Slack channel on a desktop or mobile device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to remove someone from Slack on a computer

If you’re looking to remove someone from a workspace instead, you’d have to deactivate that member’s account.

Otherwise, here’s how to remove users from a channel:

1. Open Slack and select the channel from the left sidebar.

2. Click the person icon (“View Member List”), located just below the channel name.

caption View member list. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select the name of the person you wish to remove from the list of members which appears in the pop-up to the right.

caption Select member you want to remove. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Remove from #channel.”

5. Confirm your decision by selecting, “Yes, remove them.”

You may have to select the option to see all channel members if, for example, there are thousands of users to choose from. In that case, you’d then be given the option to search for users.

How to remove someone from Slack on a mobile device

On mobile, your only option to remove someone from a channel is using a slash command:

1. Open the Slack app and navigate to the channel from which you wish to remove someone.

2. Type “/remove @[member]” in the message field.

caption Type in “/remove @[member]” to remove a member. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Hit the paper plane icon on an Android or “Send” on an iPhone.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: