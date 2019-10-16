How to rename photo albums on an iPhone to keep your Photos app organized

caption You can quickly rename a photo album on your iPhone using the Photos app. source Sean Wolfe/Business Insider

You can rename photo albums on your iPhone to keep your Photos app organized and easy to use.

Naming and renaming an album through the Photos app is simple and can be done in a few steps.

Apple gives its users many ways to organize their files, messages, calendars, and pictures. The iPhone’s Photos app is a perfect example of that – you can create albums and slideshows out of existing pictures and videos without leaving the app.

If you have a lot of albums in your iPhone’s Photos app and need help deciphering this wedding from that wedding, the renaming feature comes in handy.

How to rename an album on iPhone using the Photos app

1. Launch the Photos app from your iPhone’s home screen, the icon depicting a color wheel.

2. If not already selected, tap “Albums” from the bottom menu bar.

3. At the top of the screen, tap “See All” to the right of “My Albums.”

caption Scroll to find your albums and tap “See All.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Next, select “Edit” from the top right-hand corner of the screen.

caption To rename, first select “Edit.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Then, tap the text of the album you want to rename, not the album itself.

caption Tap the name of the album. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name by using the backspace button.

7. Type in the new name.

caption Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. Once you’ve typed the new name for the album, tap “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.

caption Once you’ve typed in the new name, tap “Done.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

9. To complete the rename, tap “Done” one more time.

caption To complete, select “Done” one more time. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

