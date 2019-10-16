How to rename photo albums on an iPhone to keep your Photos app organized

- source
- Sean Wolfe/Business Insider
- You can rename photo albums on your iPhone to keep your Photos app organized and easy to use.
- Naming and renaming an album through the Photos app is simple and can be done in a few steps.
Apple gives its users many ways to organize their files, messages, calendars, and pictures. The iPhone’s Photos app is a perfect example of that – you can create albums and slideshows out of existing pictures and videos without leaving the app.
If you have a lot of albums in your iPhone’s Photos app and need help deciphering this wedding from that wedding, the renaming feature comes in handy.
How to rename an album on iPhone using the Photos app
1. Launch the Photos app from your iPhone’s home screen, the icon depicting a color wheel.
2. If not already selected, tap “Albums” from the bottom menu bar.
3. At the top of the screen, tap “See All” to the right of “My Albums.”
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
4. Next, select “Edit” from the top right-hand corner of the screen.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
5. Then, tap the text of the album you want to rename, not the album itself.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
6. Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name by using the backspace button.
7. Type in the new name.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
8. Once you’ve typed the new name for the album, tap “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
9. To complete the rename, tap “Done” one more time.
- source
- Meira Gebel/Business Insider
