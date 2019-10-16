How to rename photo albums on an iPhone to keep your Photos app organized

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
You can quickly rename a photo album on your iPhone using the Photos app.

caption
You can quickly rename a photo album on your iPhone using the Photos app.
source
Sean Wolfe/Business Insider

Apple gives its users many ways to organize their files, messages, calendars, and pictures. The iPhone’s Photos app is a perfect example of that – you can create albums and slideshows out of existing pictures and videos without leaving the app.

If you have a lot of albums in your iPhone’s Photos app and need help deciphering this wedding from that wedding, the renaming feature comes in handy.

How to rename an album on iPhone using the Photos app

1. Launch the Photos app from your iPhone’s home screen, the icon depicting a color wheel.

2. If not already selected, tap “Albums” from the bottom menu bar.

3. At the top of the screen, tap “See All” to the right of “My Albums.”

Scroll to find your albums and tap

caption
Scroll to find your albums and tap “See All.”
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Next, select “Edit” from the top right-hand corner of the screen.

To rename, first select

caption
To rename, first select “Edit.”
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Then, tap the text of the album you want to rename, not the album itself.

Tap the name of the album.

caption
Tap the name of the album.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name by using the backspace button.

7. Type in the new name.

Use your keyboard to erase the album's existing name.

caption
Use your keyboard to erase the album’s existing name.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. Once you’ve typed the new name for the album, tap “Done” in the upper right-hand corner.

Once you've typed in the new name, tap

caption
Once you’ve typed in the new name, tap “Done.”
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

9. To complete the rename, tap “Done” one more time.

To complete, select

caption
To complete, select “Done” one more time.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

