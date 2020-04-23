How to report police sightings on Waze and help other users drive more carefully

caption It’s easy to report police sightings on Waze. source Hemin Xylan/Shutterstock

You can report police sightings on Waze through the reporting menu, which is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

Reporting police sightings or speed traps on Waze can help other drivers regulate their speed, avoiding both accidents and potential traffic tickets.

It’s legal to report police sightings on Waze in the US, but the same may not be true everywhere – be sure to check local laws if you plan to use the app abroad.

How many times has Waze saved you from a potential speeding ticket? If you’re like me, it’s more times than you can count.

Waze is well-known for allowing users to report all sorts of driving conditions, from traffic jams to police speed traps. This lets the app warn other users about these conditions, making everyone a more careful driver.

If you’ve just passed a speed trap and feel the need to report it, you can. Here’s how to do it using the Waze app for Android and iPhone devices.

How to report police sightings on Waze

First of all, if you’re driving, don’t make a report. Hand your phone off to a passenger, or if you’re driving alone, wait until you’re out of the car.

Secondly, note that while reporting police sightings on Waze is completely legal in the United States, this isn’t the case everywhere. If you’re driving abroad, check local laws to make sure that it’s okay to use the reporting feature.

You should also be aware that making a report will make your Waze username public to anyone who sees the report.

1. Open the Waze app on your iPhone or Android and tap the orange circle at the bottom-right corner. If it’s not there, first center your camera by tapping the gray circle in the bottom-left. This will make the orange circle appear.

caption Open the reporting menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Tap the “Police” icon at the top-center.

caption Select the “Police” option. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. You’ll be brought to a page where you can select how the police you saw are stationed. You have three options.

If the police are out in the open, tap “Visible.”

If the police are obscured by trees or another object, tap “Hidden.”

If the police speed trap is on the other side of the road from you, tap “Other side.”

4. When you’re ready, tap “Send.”

caption Fill out the sighting report and send it in. source Steven John/Business Insider

Your report will be sent to Waze, and factored into their guidance directions.

