How to reset your Apple Watch and unpair it from an iPhone

If you have your iPhone paired to an Apple Watch, then it’s best to use the Watch app to reset and unpair your Apple Watch.

You can also reset directly on the Apple Watch if you don’t have access to the paired iPhone.

You’ll need to disable your Apple Watch‘s Activation Lock so the watch can be used by a different iCloud account.

Whether you’ve sold or are giving away your old Apple Watch, hit an issue that requires a full reset or just want to wipe your watch and start again, you’ll need to reset and unpair your watch.

You can do so from your iPhone‘s Watch app or from the Apple Watch itself in a few simple steps.

Below are instructions on how to do both, along with a quick breakdown on how to disable your watch’s Activation Lock for use on another iCloud account.

Reset and unpair an Apple Watch from your iPhone’s Watch app (recommended)

The easiest and fastest way to unpair and reset your Apple Watch is by using the Watch app on its paired iPhone.

1. Open the Watch app on your iPhone. If you don’t know where it is, you can swipe right on your Home screen and Search for “Watch.”

2. Select the Apple Watch you’re unpairing. The Apple Watches paired with your iPhone will be displayed on the watch app home screen at the top. Select the one you want to unpair and reset.

caption Select the watch you’re looking to unpair source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

3. Press the orange “i” button on the right. This will open the menu for the Apple Watch.

caption Tap the “i” next to your watch. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Tap “Unpair Apple Watch.” A warning will pop up at the bottom of the screen to double check that you want to unpair this Apple Watch. Select “Unpair X’s Apple Watch.”

caption Tap “Unpair Apple Watch” and confirm it when prompted. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

5. Wait for the Apple Watch to unpair and reset. Your iPhone will display the following message.

caption Wait for your watch to unpair. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

6. The Apple Watch will show the two screens below, as it deletes all the old data and resets, ready to be paired with a new iPhone.

caption Your Apple Watch is unpairing. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

Reset and unpair an Apple Watch without your iPhone

If for some reason you have no access to the paired iPhone, you can reset the Apple Watch from the device itself.

1. Swipe through the apps on your Apple Watch to find the Settings app. It looks like a gear, just like the app on your iPhone.

caption Tap the Settings app icon. source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

2. Open the Settings app and scroll down to “General.” It also has a gear icon, how convenient!

caption Tap “General.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and select “Reset.” You can find it at the bottom of the list.

caption Tap “Reset.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

4. Tap on the “Erase All Content and Settings” button. The warning on this page explains that resetting from the Apple Watch will not remove Activation Lock, linking the watch to your iCloud Account. Don’t worry, you can read on to address this issue too!

caption Tap “Erase All Content and Settings.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

5. Scroll down and tap “Erase All.” The warning on this page explains that you are erasing all data, but that Activation Lock will not be removed.

caption Tap “Erase All.” source Christine Kopaczewski/Business Insider

6. The Apple Watch will now erase all data and reset itself, and it’s ready to be paired.

Remove the Activation Lock from your Apple Watch

If you reset your Apple Watch from the watch itself and not from your iPhone, then you may still have Activation Lock set up. Activation Lock is used to link your Apple Watch to your iCloud account for security. Before the Apple Watch can be used by a new iCloud account you must remove Activation Lock. To do this, follow these steps:

1. Go to iCloud.com on your computer and sign in with your iCloud information.

caption Sign into iCloud. source iCloud

2. Go to “Find iPhone.”

caption Select the “Find iPhone” icon. source iCloud

3. Select “All Devices” at the top of the map and then choose your Apple Watch.

4. Click “Remove from Account.”

caption Click “Remove from Account” and then confirm on the next page. source iCloud

Your Apple Watch should now be unpaired, reset, and ready to for use with a different iCloud account!

