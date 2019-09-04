How to reset your Fitbit Flex to its factory settings using an official Flex charger and a paperclip

caption You can reset your Fitbit Flex to its factory settings as long as you have an official Flex charger and a paperclip. source Fitbit

You should reset your Fitbit Flex and wipe its data clean if you’re giving it to a new user.

You can also reset a Fitbit Flex to help a malfunctioning tracker work properly again as you reset the software to factory settings (though you will lose your data).

To reset a Fitbit Flex, you’ll need an official Fitbit Flex charger, a paperclip, and a computer with a USB port to which you can connect the charging cable.

If your Fitbit Flex isn’t working properly, you might need to refresh the software and ensure your tracker is accurately keeping tabs on your calorie burn, steps taken, and many other biometric stats.

The solution? A quick reset.

Resetting your Fitbit Flex restores it to its factory settings and should jolt the software back to proper function.

It will, however, erase all of your data, so don’t reset a Flex unless the device is definitely malfunctioning, or unless you are going to sell the tracker, give it away, or send it back to the company.

To reset a Fitbit Flex, you need to have an official Fitbit charger, a USB power outlet, and a standard paperclip that has been unfolded to free up a straight segment (or a similar tool).

How to reset a Fitbit Flex

1. Connect the Fitbit Flex to its charger.

2. On the back of the charger, insert the paperclip into the small hole.

caption Insert a paperclip into the pinhole on the back of the charger with the Fitbit Flex is connected. source Jim Cyr/YouTube

3. Gently press down for four seconds.

4. Remove the Fitbit from the charger.

The unit should now be restored to its factory settings. Try connecting to it with your phone or computer to be sure, and repeat the reset process if it does not work the first time.

