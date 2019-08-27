How to reset a Fitbit Surge to fix issues with the device, or factory reset it through the Fitbit website

caption You can reset your Fitbit Surge by holding a combination of buttons, or factory reset it online. source Fitbit

If your Fitbit Surge has been having issues with freezing or running slowly, a quick reset can get the tracker back in shape in less than a minute.

A reset won’t erase any of the data stored in your Fitbit Surge, including information stored right before the reset.

If a regular reset doesn’t fix your Fitbit Surge’s problems, then removing it from your account and erasing your data may be the only way to restore it to working order.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If your Fitbit Surge isn’t working properly – if it’s stalled or sluggishly tracking, has a stuck screen or general non-responsiveness – you can usually fix the issue with a quick reset, which can be triggered by simply holding a couple of buttons.

This quick reset will turn your tracker off and back on, but it won’t erase any data. Even your metrics stored from the moments right before the reboot will usually be preserved.

For larger issues not fixed by this type of soft reset, a factory reset may be required. This will erase all data from the Fitbit Surge, so you’ll have to start over, but it might just save you from needing to buy a new Fitbit.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to reset a Fitbit Surge

1. Hold the left (single) button and the bottom right button at the same time for between 10 to 15 seconds.

caption Press and hold the Fitbit Surge’s single left button (highlighted) and bottom right button to turn it off. source Amazon

2. The graphics on the tracker’s face will fade, and then the screen will go dark.

3. Press the power button (left button) and the watch will power back on, now reset and usually working fine again.

How to factory reset a Fitbit Surge

If a restart (or two) does not fix the issues with your Surge, you need to get on a computer and sign into your Fitbit account, and then tell the account to forget about the Fitbit Surge to perform a factory reset.

Here’s how to do that:

1. Go to your Fitbit.com dashboard.

2. Click the gear icon at the top right corner of your screen.

3. Click the image available for your Surge.

4. Scroll to the end of the page and click the option to remove your device, then follow the on-screen instructions to remove it and wipe the device.

After a factory reset, you can then set up the device again following on the screen prompts on Fitbit’s website, just like you did when you first bought the device; your old software will be erased and updated.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: