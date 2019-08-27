How to reset a Fitbit Versa to troubleshoot the device, or factory reset it

caption It’s easy to reset your Fitbit Versa in a few different ways. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can reset a Fitbit Versa to jog the system back to proper function if it has become slow to respond or is malfunctioning in some way.

If you’re going to sell or give away your Fitbit Versa, or if you are sending it back to the factory, you can also initiate a factory reset that will wipe the device clean.

You can also force a reset if your Fitbit Versa is totally unresponsive.

If your Fitbit Versa isn’t working quite right, or if you just want to save some battery life, shutting it down is the best step to take.

And if you are going to sell, give away, or send your Fitbit Versa back to the factory, then wiping its memory clean with a factory reset is also a necessary step. Let’s discuss two ways to do both.

How to reset a Fitbit Versa

1. Go to the Settings menu, scroll all the way down and tap About.

2. Scroll all the way down and tap Shutdown, then hit Yes.

That’s the first way to reset your Fitbit Versa. If the screen is not working properly, however, try this to force a shutdown.

How to force reset a Fitbit Versa

1. Press and hold the left (single) button and right bottom button until you see the Fitbit logo on the screen.

2. Let go and it will restart.

How to factory reset a Fitbit Versa

1. Go to the Settings menu and scroll down and tap About.

2. Scroll down and tap Factory Reset.

caption Tap Factory Reset on your Fitbit Versa. source Brandon Geekabit/YouTube

3. Tap Yes to confirm.

caption A factory reset will wipe your Fitbit Versa. source Brandon Geekabit/YouTube

And if you can’t access these menus due to malfunction, force the reset. Hold all three buttons down for about 15 seconds until the Fitbit logo appears, then release the bottom right button and keep pressing the other two.

A strong vibration will indicate that the factory reset has taken place and all your personal data has been wiped clean.

