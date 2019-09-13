How to reset a Google Chromecast in 2 different ways to fix issues with the device

caption You can reset Google Chromecast if you’re having issues with the device or if you get a new wireless router. source Google

Google Chromecast is a nifty invention that lets you “cast” media from any of your devices – laptops to tablets to mobile phones – onto your TV screen.

Most of the time, the device operates pretty seamlessly with few problems, but like all technology, it’s not perfect. Your Chromecast could possibly freeze or lag at some point, and while simply rebooting the device may help, if it doesn’t, you may need to resort to more serious measures.

Whether you’re trying to solve tech issues or connect the device to a new wireless router in your home, resetting your Chromecast to its factory default settings might be the way to go.

Doing so is relatively easy and should only take a few minutes, after which you’ll have a device that’s just like new again.

Here’s how to do it.

How to reset Google Chromecast on the device

1. Next to the micro USB port on your Chromecast, press and hold the small round reset button for at least 25 seconds, or until the device’s lights begin to flash.

2. Disconnect the power cable from your USB device and wait a few seconds before plugging your Chromecast back in. This will complete your Chromecast’s factory reset process and you can begin setting up the device as new.

How to reset Google Chromecast using the Google Home app

1. On your mobile phone or tablet, locate the Google Home app icon and tap to open it.

2. On the bottom right-hand side of your screen, tap the Account button, which appears as a small stick figure’s head and shoulder inside a round circle.

3. Tap on the option which tells you how many devices you currently have hooked up in your home.

4. When your list of local devices appears, tap on the device you wish to reset.

5. On the display screen for your chosen device, tap on the Settings icon on the upper right-hand corner of the screen to open the Device Settings.

6. Tap on the three dots (…) on the upper right-hand corner of the screen to reveal a new menu of options, where you will be able to reset your device. This will option be listed either as “Reset.”

7. Tap “Reset” and tap it again to confirm your desire to restore the device to factory settings.

It should be noted that this method of factory reset is only available when you’re still able to connect to your device by Wi-Fi. If not, you should use the first method listed.

