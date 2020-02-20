How to reset your Kindle Paperwhite to its factory settings in 5 simple steps

caption You can reset your Kindle Paperwhite as a way to resolve intermittent issues. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can reset your Kindle Paperwhite to its factory settings if your device is having serious malfunctions or you’re getting rid of it.

Resetting your Kindle Paperwhite will erase all data stored on the device and restore it to its original condition.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While oftentimes a simple restart will solve any issues you’re having with your Kindle Paperwhite, such as slow response or a freezing screen, serious technical issues may require you to reset the device to its factory settings in the hope of restoring its ability to operate properly.

While doing so is a relatively straightforward process, it should be noted that resetting your Kindle to factory settings will erase all data you currently have stored on the device including books, magazines, and other documents as well as Wi-Fi information and all other data.

That being said, if you feel it’s time to try this last resort option, or you’re selling the device, here’s how to reset your Kindle Paperwhite.

Check out the products mentioned in this story:

How to reset Kindle Paperwhite

1. Before proceeding, make sure your Kindle Paperwhite has a full battery by charging the device if needed.

2. With your device powered on, tap the Menu button, which appears as three horizontally stacked lines in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

3. Tap “Settings.”

caption Tap “Settings” to start resetting the device. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the Settings screen, tap the Menu button again and then tap “Reset Device.”

caption Tap “Reset Device.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. On the dialogue box that pops up, you will be warned that all of your device data will be deleted and asked to confirm your intention to reset your device. Click “Yes” to proceed with the resetting procedure.

caption After you reset your Kindle Paperwhite, it will revert to its factory settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

When your Kindle Paperwhite resets, you will have to set up the device as if it was new from the box, re-entering your Wi-Fi and Amazon account information.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: