How to reset Microsoft Edge to fix faulty settings and free up space on your PC or Mac

caption To fully reset Microsoft Edge, you’ll have to go to two different menus. source Shutterstock

You can reset Microsoft Edge to clear your passwords, web search history, and more.

When you reset Microsoft Edge, you can pick and choose which data and settings you’ll lose.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

While Microsoft Edge is still finding its place in the internet browser marketplace, it already has many features that can help improve your browsing experience.

One of these is the ability to reset your browser, which will clear your browsing history, turn your settings back to their default, and more. This is a great option if you accidentally changed a setting and you’re not sure how to turn it back, or just want to clear your cache.

Here’s how to reset Microsoft Edge’s settings on your Mac or PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to reset Microsoft Edge

To fully reset Microsoft Edge, you can do two things: reset your settings and clear your data. If you’d like to keep some data, you can only do one of these.

First, you’ll need to reset your settings.

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac or PC and click the three dots in the top-right corner.

2. In the dropdown menu that opens, click “Settings.”

caption Open your Settings menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. In the left sidebar, click the “Reset Settings” tab.

caption Select the “Reset Settings” tab. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. On the page that opens, click “Restore settings to their default values.” It should be the only option on the page.

5. A pop-up will appear, explaining which data will be deleted when you reset. To finish the process, click “Reset.”

caption This will reset all of your settings and preferences. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Second, you can also clear your history and cache.

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac and PC.

2. Once again, click the three dots in the top-right corner and select “Settings.”

3. In “Settings,” click on the “Privacy and Services” tab.

4. On the page that opens, find the “Clear browsing data” section and click “Choose What to Clear.”

caption Open the “Privacy and Services” tab to manage how your browsing data is cleared. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. A pop-up filled with checkboxes will appear. The default boxes checked are “Browsing history,” “Download history,” “Cookies and saved website data,” and “Cached data and files.” You can also clear your passwords, autofill form data, and more. To fully reset your browser, check off all these boxes.

5. Click “Clear Now” to erase all the data you selected.

caption Check the boxes you want, to choose what data should be cleared. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Your browser has now been fully reset.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: