How to reset your Netflix account on a connected computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to reset Netflix on a computer or mobile device. source Ink Drop/Shutterstock

You can reset a Netflix account by deactivating and reactivating devices on a computer.

You can also reset a Netflix account by on a mobile device by deleting and then reinstalling the app.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you’re having issues with Netflix, shutting down the device and then restarting it often solves the problem.

If the issue still isn’t resolved, deleting and then reinstalling the Netflix app on your mobile device often works. To re-install, select the Netflix app from the App Store or the Google Play store.

If you’re having trouble with Netflix on your computer, then you’ll have to log into your Netflix account to reset it by deactivating and reactivating devices.

Here’s how to reset your Netflix account.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to reset a Netflix account for devices on a computer

1. Log onto Netflix on a PC or Mac. Select your profile.

2. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner. A drop-down menu will appear. Select “Account.”

caption Click on your profile. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. Scroll down about halfway and then select “Manage download devices.”

caption Select “Manage Download Devices.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

4. If you have devices downloaded, you’ll be able to select “Deactivate” to deactivate the account. The device will no longer be allowed to stream movies and shows.

5. Click the back button to go back to the Account page. Select “Activate a Device.” From here, you’ll be prompted to follow the instructions on your device to get an activation code. Note that the computer and device must both be connected to the internet.

6. Entering the code and activating the device will reset your streaming connection.

How to reset a Netflix account on a mobile device

To reset your Netflix account on mobile, you’ll want to delete the Netflix app and reinstall it.

If you’re using an iPhone running iOS 13 or later, press and hold the app and then choose “Delete App” from the menu that appears. On an iPhone running iOS 12 or earlier, press and hold the app and hit the “X” that appears in the top right corner to delete it. Then simply redownload the Netflix app from the App Store.

If you want to delete the app on your Android, follow these steps:

1. Go to “Settings” then “Apps & Notifications.”

2. Select “See all apps.”

3. Scroll down to the Netflix app, tap it, and then hit “Uninstall.”

Then redownload the Netflix app from the Google Play Store.

Related coverage from Tech Reference: