How to reset any Roku remote that has stopped responding

caption Resetting your Roku remote is an easy process. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

All Roku players come with a handy remote control that needs to be paired with the player. If it stops working, you might need to reset the remote.

You also need to reset the remote if you want to use it with a different Roku player.

Some Roku models come with an infrared remote that doesn’t have a reset button, and doesn’t ever need to be paired or reset.

You can reset the remote in minutes by rebooting the Roku player and then pressing the reset button on the remote.

All Roku media players come with a simple but effective remote control. And while the exact appearance of the remote varies from one Roku model to another, they all feature a home and back button, a directional pad, and buttons to play and pause video. Some models come with quick-launch buttons for popular streaming services, like Netflix and Hulu.

And while the remote isn’t essential – you can also control your Roku via a smartphone app on your iPhone or Android device – it’s pretty convenient. But if you can’t get your remote to connect to your Roku player, you might need to reset it. You can also reset the remote if you want to use the remote on a different Roku player.

There are actually two kinds of Roku remote controls: an Enhanced remote (which is a “point anywhere” remote that controls the player no matter which way it’s pointed) and the simpler infrared remote (that requires direct line of sight with the player to operate).

You can only reset an Enhanced remote – the infrared remote can’t (and doesn’t need to) be reset, as it will work with any compatible Roku player just by being pointed directly at it. If an infrared remote isn’t working, try replacing the batteries.

Most Roku models come with the Enhanced remote. These models include the Roku Streaming Stick, Roku 2, Roku 4, Roku Premiere, and Roku Ultra.

How to reset the Roku remote

1. Remove the batteries from your Roku remote.

2. Unplug the power cable from your Roku player, wait for 5 to 10 seconds, and plug it back in again.

3. When you see the Roku’s home screen on your TV, insert the batteries in the remote.

4. Press and hold the reset button, which is located in the battery compartment, for about 5 seconds.

caption The reset button is located in the battery compartment. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. The pairing light on the remote should start flashing (depending on the model remote, this pairing light is either in the battery compartment near the reset button or on the front of the remote).

caption The pairing light is either located in the battery compartment, near the reset button, or on the front of the remote. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

The Roku remote should reset and pair with your Roku player.

