How to reset all of your Safari browser’s settings on a Mac, including clearing your cache and removing plugins

caption You can reset Safari on your Mac with a few different steps. source Shutterstock

Knowing how to reset your Safari browser on a Mac can help speed up the browser and fix issues.

However, resetting Safari will also cause you to lose browser-saved data, including login credentials and browser extensions.

Here’s what you need to know to reset the Safari browser on your Mac computer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Resetting your Safari browser on a Mac computer can help speed it up and get rid of any issues you may have encountered.

But before you start, be aware that it will delete your installed extensions, as well as any auto-fill data, including saved usernames and passwords.

So you may want to take note of those before getting started, so that you can get your browser back to the way that you’re accustomed to using it.

Once that’s done, here’s how to reset the Safari browser on your Mac.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to reset Safari on a Mac

Resetting your Safari browser consists of several steps (like clearing your cache and history), rather than a simple button. So it will take a while to accomplish. Here’s what you need to do:

Clear your Safari history

Keep in mind that the process is different for Safari on an iPhone or iPad, in case you want to do a reset across all of your devices.

1. Launch Safari

2. In the top toolbar, select “Safari” and then “Clear History.”

caption You can clear your history right from the top toolbar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “All History” in the dropdown and then click “Clear History.”

Clear your Safari cache

1. With Safari open, go up to the top toolbar.

2. Select “Safari” and then “Preferences.”

3. Toggle over to the “Advanced” tab and tick the box next to “Show Develop menu in menu bar” – you should see “Develop” appear in the top toolbar.

caption Enable the Development toolbar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Develop” and then select “Empty Caches.”

Get rid of your Safari extensions

1. Go back into your Safari Preferences (located in that top toolbar)

2. Toggle over to the “Extensions” tab

3. Go through all of your extensions and select “Uninstall”

Turn off plugins within Safari

1. With the Safari Preferences window still open, toggle over to the “Websites” tab

2. Untick the box next to each plugin (listed at the bottom of the left sidebar)

caption Disable any plug-ins that you’d like to get rid of. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Delete those plugins

These are stored in two separate areas, so your work will feel a bit redundant, but it’s necessary to get the job done.

1. Tap your Finder to open it (it’s the half-toned face icon in your bottom toolbar).

2. Under the “Go” menu of the top toolbar, select “Go to folder.”

3. In the pop-up search menu, type “~/Library” and hit “Go.”

caption Navigate to the Libraries folder to find the Internet Plug-Ins folder. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Locate and go through the “Internet Plug-ins” folder and delete your plug-ins (you may want to keep your Safari Preferences open to “websites” so you can view your installed plugins) by dragging them over to the Trash.

5. Go up to the “Go” tab in your top toolbar and select “Go to folder”.

6. Enter “/Library” in the search bar and hit “Go.”

7. Locate and open the “Internet Plug-ins” folder again.

8. Select and delete or drag your undesired plugins into the Trash.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: