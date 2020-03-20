How to reset your Slack password in 2 different ways

caption It’s easy to reset your Slack password on your computer. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

You can reset your Slack password whether you’re signed or have forgotten your password.

A Slack password needs to be at least six characters long, and previous passwords can’t be reused.

As working remotely has become more common in recent years, a lot of us are getting acquainted with Slack, an online tool that can be instrumental toward collaborating with a team virtually.

And as you learn your way around Slack, a familiar problem with the new technology might arise – forgetting your password.

Fortunately, whether you want to change your password while signed into Slack for security reasons, or you need to reset it in order to regain access to a Slack workspace, it’s easy to reset your password on Slack.

Here’s how.

How to reset Slack password while signed out

1. Open your web browser of choice and go to slack.com/signin.

caption If you can’t retrieve or recall your workspace’s URL, Slack can find it with the associated email account. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Enter your workspace’s Slack URL, and click “Continue.”

3. Beneath the sign-in form, click “Forgot password.”

4. You’ll be taken to a page where you can enter your Slack-associated email address. Enter it, and click “Get Reset Link.”

caption Click “Get Reset Link.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Open the email from Slack, and click “Choose a New Password.”

caption Be sure to check your email’s junk or spam folder if after a several minutes you still haven’t spotted a password reset email from Slack. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

6. You’ll be redirected to a Password Reset form. Choose a new password, entering it twice to confirm it, and click “Change my password.”

How to reset Slack password while signed in

1. Open the Slack app on a PC or Mac.

2. Click your workspace’s name, located in the top left and select “Profile & account” from the dropdown menu.

caption Select “Profile & account” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. A “Workspace Directory” page will pop out on the right side. Select the three vertical dots icon to access more options, and choose “Account settings.”

caption Choose “Account settings.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. You’ll be redirected from the Slack app to a Slack URL. On that webpage, click “expand” next to the “Password” category.

caption Click on “expand” on the “Password” column. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Enter your current password, a new password, and then click “Save Password” to finish.

