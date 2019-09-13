How to reset your Xbox One in 3 different ways, to fix issues with the console

caption It’s easy to reset your Xbox One to fix any issues it might be having. source Florence Fu / Business Insider

You can reset an Xbox One in three different ways if it’s malfunctioning.

You should try a soft reset and a hard reset first, as these are the easiest and most common fixes.

If your Xbox One is still malfunctioning after a soft and hard reset, you can force a factory reset that will erase all of your saved data but should restore the console to proper working order.

Like any technologically advanced device, the Xbox One can sometimes lag, freeze, or experience other glitches.

These issues can be caused or exacerbated by the upload of new software or by periods of protracted use. Fortunately, most such issues are remedied by a quick restart or reset.

For problems that you can’t fix by restarting your Xbox One, you may find a solution in a factory reset. Granted, this extreme step will delete all of your data and game progress, meaning you will have to reupload purchased games and replay your way through every challenge – but that still beats buying a whole new console.

Here’s how to reset your Xbox One in three different ways.

How to soft reset an Xbox One

To perform a soft reset that should jog a glitchy Xbox One back to proper function, simply turn it off, wait a few seconds, then power it back on.

You can turn off an Xbox One by pressing and holding the Xbox button on the controller, then choosing either “Restart console” or “Turn console off.”

caption Hold the power button on the Xbox One controller. source Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

To turn the Xbox One off using the console itself, simply press and release the power button on the front of the unit.

caption Hold the power button on the Xbox One console. source Xbox Support

How to hard reset an Xbox One

Hold the power button on the front of the console down for 10 seconds, releasing it only after the device shuts down. Disconnect the power cable and wait for an additional 10 seconds, then reconnect the power and turn the console back on.

How to factory reset an Xbox One

If all the resets and other troubleshooting tricks don’t have your Xbox One working again, it’s time for a factory reset that will wipe all your data but might just restore the hardware itself.

1. While the console is on, press the home button on the controller.

2. Select the Settings menu via the gear-shaped icon.

3. Click through the System link and then go to Console Info.

4. Select Reset Console.

5. Click Reset and Remove Everything.

Now sit back and wait (for a while) as the Xbox One restores itself back to its factory settings.

