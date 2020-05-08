How to restart a game on your iPhone and clear the app’s data in iCloud

caption You should restart a game on your iPhone if it’s running slow or keeps crashing. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If you want to restart a game on your iPhone, deleting and redownloading the app can do the trick.

You should also delete the app’s data in iCloud to completely restart the game on your phone if you’ve saved the game’s progress to iCloud.

If you have a game on your iPhone that you want to start over – maybe because you messed up, or maybe because you love it so much that you want to play it again – your first instinct is probably to delete it and redownload it from the App Store.

If you have iCloud turned on, though, it’s not that easy – iCloud can remember your saved data for the game even after you delete the app.

The good news is, though, there’s still a way you can start your game fresh again – you just have to delete the game’s data from iCloud itself.

Here’s how to do it.

How to restart a game on your iPhone

1. First, delete the app from your phone.

2. Once the app is deleted, open your Settings.

3. Tap your Apple ID at the top.

caption Go to Settings and then tap your Apple ID. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. At the top of the apps menu, tap “iCloud.”

caption Tap “iCloud.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Under “Storage,” tap “Manage Storage.”

caption Tap “Manage Storage.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Find the name of the app under the list of apps in your iCloud and tap it.

caption Find the name of your gaming app in your list. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

7. Underneath the app name, tap “Delete Data.”

caption Tap “Delete Data.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

8. Tap “Okay to confirm.”

9. Redownload the app from the App Store. It should now have no memory of your game progress.

