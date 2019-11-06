How to restart a Chromebook to fix issues with your laptop

caption You can restart your Chromebook in a few different ways. source Konstantin Savusia/Shutterstock

You should restart your Chromebook if you’re having issues with your computer, as it can keep your system running smoothly.

Sometimes, holding down the power button to turn your Chromebook off and then on again will do the trick.

Other times, you may need to perform a hard reset or factory reset to fix your Chromebook.

Restarting your computer is often necessary to clear up issues and get it back to working order.

But on a Chromebook, getting this done is not exactly straightforward.

If you hold down the power button on your Chromebook, you’ll be able to either sign out or turn off your computer. Sometimes, turning your computer off and then on will solve your issues.

But other times, you might need to reboot your system more fully. Here’s how to do it.

How to restart a Chromebook

You can also try a hard reset, which affects the computer’s hardware, rather than the software (where your data is stored), and may fix whatever issues you’re facing. Here’s how to get that done:

1. Turn off your Chromebook by pressing one of the power buttons, or by clicking into the menu in the bottom-right corner and selecting the power icon.

caption Click the power button on your computer or in the menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

2. Press and hold down the “refresh” button (which is located just above the 3 and 4 keys) and tap the power button.

3. Release the refresh button when you see your Chromebook starting back up.

Keep in mind that there may be different requirements to perform a hard reset on your computer, depending on the type of Chromebook you have, though the above steps should work for most Chromebooks.

If that still doesn’t fix your problem, you can reset your Chromebook to its factory settings, which will make it run like new again. Just make sure to back up your computer before doing so.

