How to restart your Fitbit Alta in 3 simple steps to fix issues with the device

You can restart your Fitbit Alta when it won’t work properly to help make the device fully functional again.

Unlike other Fitbit trackers, you can’t reset the Alta to its factory settings. Restarting your Fitbit Alta won’t erase your data, so if you want to wipe your data, you’ll have to disconnect it from your Fitbit account.

Restarting a Fitbit Alta requires using an official Fitbit charger, so if you need to replace the power cable, make sure you don’t buy a third-party brand.

Your Fitbit Alta should seamlessly pair with your phone and computer. If your Alta is having pairing issues, it’s running sluggishly, or the screen isn’t displaying properly, then a restart is the best way to get the Alta working properly again.

Restarting a Fitbit Alta won’t erase your data. In fact, it’s impossible to wipe information off the tracker, except by linking it to a new Fitbit account. So don’t worry about losing any data when you restart your Alta.

And note that to restart a Fitbit Alta, you need to have an official Fitbit Alta charging cable. Only official Alta chargers have the button you use to reset the device.

How to restart the Fitbit Alta

1. Clip the Alta’s charger onto the device using the pair of clamps, and make sure the battery icon appears on screen, meaning it’s charging.

2. Press the button on the charging cable (found near the USB plug) three times, pausing for about a second between pushes, and make sure to complete all three presses within eight seconds.

3. You should see the Fitbit logo appear on the screen and feel a gentle vibration. Once you do, disconnect the Alta from the charger.

Once you see the logo and feel the vibration, it means your Alta has restarted.

