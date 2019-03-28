How to restart your Roku device when it’s freezing or running slowly

caption Is your Roku having issues? You may need to restart it. source Roku

If you need to restart your Roku device, most models have three ways of going about it.

Roku devices are designed for long hours of use, but if you find yours freezing or running slowly, it may need a restart.

Older Roku devices have only one option for restarting.

Roku devices are designed for long hours of use, but sometimes they freeze or become sluggish.

There are a number of reasons why a Roku device might have issues functioning properly. A newly installed channel app or a buggy software update might cause the device to freeze or run poorly.

When your Roku isn’t working quite right, it’s probably time to restart it.

Most Roku devices can be restarted three ways – through the settings menu, by unplugging the power cord, or through a series of button presses. Here’s how to restart a Roku:

How to restart Roku using your remote control

1. From the Home menu, scroll down to the Settings menu.

2. Select the Settings menu by pressing OK on the remote.

caption Select Settings. source Roku

3. Scroll down to select the “System” option. Press OK on your remote to open the menu.

caption Scroll down to select the “System” option. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to the “System restart” option and press OK on your remote.

caption Select the “System restart” option. source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

4. Select “Restart.” Your device will shut off, then turn on again. You will see the bouncing Roku logo while the device is booting up.

caption Select “Restart.” source Michelle Greenlee/Business Insider

How to perform a forced reboot

Alternatively, you can unplug the power cord for about two minutes, then plug it in again. This method is called a forced reboot.

How to reboot if your Roku device is frozen

Occasionally, if your Roku encounters a more serious glitch, it may freeze and block you from navigating the menus. In that case, you’ll need to enter a series of button presses on your remote control to trigger a reboot.

caption Press the below combination of buttons on your remote to reboot the device. source Business Insider/Jeff Dunn

1. Press the Home button five times.

2. Press the Up arrow once.

3. Press the Rewind button twice.

4. Press the Fast Forward button two times.

It’s a bit complicated, but if you press the buttons in this order, your Roku will eventually turn off. After a few seconds, you should see the bouncing Roku logo, and your home screen will return soon after.

How to restart an older Roku model

Older Roku devices (first and second generation) may not include a System restart option in the settings menu. Devices without an option to restart must use the forced reboot method of unplugging the power cord. However, all current Roku devices have an option to restart through the settings menu.

Helpful tips

Restarting a Roku is not the same as a factory reset (commonly called a reset).

Restarting your Roku will not make changes to channel apps or any other settings.

Restarting your Roku will not erase your WiFi settings.

It is not necessary to regularly restart a Roku device. Restarting only when needed should be plenty to get it back into working order.

If you find you need to restart your device often for it to function properly, you could be experiencing issues with one of your installed channel apps, or the device itself. You can try deleting and re-installing any newly installed channel apps. Contact Roku support if you continually experience issues with your device. Troubleshooting steps are available through the Roku knowledge base.

