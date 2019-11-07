How to retrieve deleted emails on iPhone in 2 ways, whether or not you recently deleted them

caption You can retrieve deleted emails in the Mail app on your iPhone, even if you didn’t recently delete it. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Mail app makes it easy to retrieve deleted emails on your iPhone in two ways.

If you accidentally deleted an email on your iPhone or want an old email back, follow these simple steps.

The Mail app on iPhone is an easy way to see all your mailboxes in one place, right on the home screen of your phone. The app offers easy swiping methods to mark, archive, or delete emails.

However, it’s sometimes very easy to swipe or hit the wrong button by accident, and delete or archive an email you meant to keep.

If you do this, don’t worry – there are a couple of easy ways to get that email back. You can do it immediately, or if you did’t realize that you made a mistake right away, you can do it later.

Either way, here is how to retrieve deleted emails on your iPhone.

How to retrieve a deleted email on your iPhone if you recently deleted it

1. With the Mail app open, shake your phone back and forth.

2. A box titled “Undo Trash” will appear. Tap “Undo.” The email should reappear in your inbox.

caption Tap “Undo.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Note that this method will only work if deleting or archiving the email was the last action you took on the app.

If you did something after that, like opened a new email, follow these instructions instead:

How to retrieve a deleted email on your iPhone if you did not recently delete it

1. On the Mail app, tap “Mailboxes” in the upper left-hand corner.

caption Tap “Mailboxes.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Tap the sixth item on the list, “Trash,” next to the trashcan icon.

caption Tap “Trash.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Open the email you wish to retrieve.

4. Tap the arrow symbol in the bottom right-hand corner.

caption Tap the arrow symbol. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. In the pop-up menu, tap “Move Message,” at the bottom.

caption Tap “Move Message.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. In the new menu, tap “Inbox,” at the top. The message will now reappear in your inbox.

caption Tap “Inbox.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

